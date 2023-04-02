5x5: Sound Collective envisions “a thriving, inclusive” music community

A new nonprofit organization in Northwest Arkansas, Sound Collaborative, is forming and seeks to give musicians more resources for performance, collaboration and more. Co-founder Cherri Rodriguez answered a few quick questions for about the organization for What's Up!:

Q. What is the Sound Collaborative?

A. The Sound Collaborative is a brand-new 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in Northwest Arkansas. A community-center concept created with musicians and other sound-artists in mind, The Sound Collaborative intends to promote collaboration and musical diversity in the NWA community by giving musicians an affordable space to play, rehearse, record and collaborate with others (both) inside and outside of their music genre. We envision a thriving, inclusive community of musicians pursuing their passions -- casually, professionally and everything in between.

Q. What does this organization offer local musicians?

In addition to fully equipped recording studios, rehearsal rooms and collaborative work space, we hope to have a couple of podcast studios and a small venue where members can showcase their talents for a local audience.

Q. Do you have a physical rehearsal space available now?

A. While we do not have a physical location at the moment, our board of directors has begun looking for space to lease or build in the Rogers/Bentonville area. We're seeking the support of financial backers and in-kind sponsorships to make this possible. Our first fundraising event is happening on NWA Gives Day, April 6. You can make a tax deductible donation to move the project forward by visiting our website at soundcollaborative.org or searching for "The Sound Collaborative" at nwagives.org.

Q. Tell us about your staff and the roles that they fill within the organization.

A. Right now we have an incredible board of directors, all are local musicians and community leaders, who are responsible for helping move this project forward. Jake Norton is our board treasurer, Stephen Carter is our board secretary. Also serving on our board are Dave Schoewe, Dylan Taylor, Samantha Hunt and Joshua Masten. (My husband) Adrian Rodriguez and I (Cherri Rodriguez) are the organization's founders. Adrian will serve as the organization's executive director and I will head up our fundraising in conjunction with the board.

Q. What are your membership rates and how can people find out more?

A. Once opened, The Sound Collaborative will use a cost-sharing model with a variety of membership tiers. Each collaborator will pay a little to help keep the doors open for all. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for updates on the project and information about membership once it launches. We are at @thesoundcollaborative.

Cherri Rodriguez and husband, Adrian Rodriguez, founded the nonprofit "Sound Collaborative," which intends to promote collaboration and musical diversity in the NWA community by giving musicians an affordable space to play, rehearse, record, and collaborate with others inside and outside of their music genre. (Courtesy Photo)



Dave Schoewe serves on the board for the nonprofit Sound Collaborative. (Courtesy Photo)



Local musican Dylan Taylor serves on the board of directors for Sound Collaborative. (Courtesy Photo)



Jake Norton is the board treasurer for Sound Collaborative. (Courtesy Photo)



Joshua Masten serves on the board of directors for Sound Collaborative. He is a musician and part of the local band, Handshake Saints (Courtesy Photo)



Local singer/songwriter Samantha Hunt serves on the board of directors for Sound Collaborative. (Courtesy Photo)

