A day after tragedy, joy returns at Oaklawn

A day after an ominous tornado took and changed lives, the world awoke to blue skies and sunshine.

The day of fear and tragedy won't be forgotten soon, but even with heavy hearts life goes on and all over Arkansas people were reaching out to help those damaged.

At Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs, it was Arkansas Derby Day and spirits were rekindled by the reality of a journey begins with one step.

Louis Cella, president of Oaklawn, made a $25,000 donation to the American Red Cross to help Arkansans who suffered losses of life or property Friday.

This was a day that had been planned for a year and any thoughts of postponing quickly were erased for the sake of the horses, owners, trainers and jockeys who have a full schedule with a focus on the Kentucky Derby, and the tens of thousands of fans who were there to seize the day, and it was a glorious day for thoroughbred racing.

It was well after 6:30 Saturday night and almost halfway through the NCAA Tournament's opening game of the Final Four when the 10 horses entered the gate for the Grade I Arkansas Derby and the winner's share of $1.25 million.

Two Eagles River got the early lead as the field settled in behind and experienced a pedestrian pace until the horses entered the far turn, and that's when Angel of Empire -- under the direction of jockey Flavien Prat -- made a bold move on the outside.

By the time they hit the stretch run, Angel of Empire was showing how much he had improved since running second by three lengths to Victory Formation in the Smarty Jones.

Angel of Empire won with three horses hard charging at the end with Ron Moquett-trained King Russell placing, Reincarnate, who is not trained by Bob Baffert, third by edging out Rocket Can.

Rocket Can was the sentimental and betting favorite, going off at 5-2. He is owned by North Little Rock businessman Frank Fletcher, who won his first-ever race on April 1, 1989, with Fast Fan.

Fletcher has several horses in training and is part owner of Victory Formation, who like Angel of Empire is trained by Brad Cox, who won the Arkansas Derby last year with Cyberknife.

Cox, a native of Louisville, Ky., has Victory Formation training for a race at Keeneland and still in contention for the Kentucky Derby.

Cox is a nationally-known and successful trainer and has horses running all over the country.

Angel of Empire was 10-1 in the morning line but bet down to the third favorite and returned $11.40, $5.80 and $4.40, and the exacta with Fort Smith native Moquette's King Russell returned $261.80.

For a little more than seven hours, Oaklawn hosted a racing party with grace and dignity in spite of Friday's tornado that derailed many people's lives in Arkansas and Tennessee.

The card of 13 races was varied and interesting with some high-dollar races.

The $400,000 Oaklawn Mile was won by longshot Necker Island, The $200,00 Hot Springs was captured by Eyeing Clover and the Grade III $600,000 Fantasy Stakes for 3-year-old fillies who are staring at the Kentucky Oaks was won by favorite Wet Paint.

Wet Paint, trained by Cox, also won the Honeybee and Martha Washington Stakes at Oaklawn this season.

Racing continues today with the final day of racing on May 6, the day of the Kentucky Derby.

It is also the day will feature the Arkansas Breeder's Championship for horses 4-and-older who were bred in Arkansas. The winner earns a spot in the Preakness on May 20th at Pimlico Racing.

Saturday was a fun day, but one with a heavy heart.