A fair leader: History-making general manager set to lead Arkansas State Fair to next chapter





Tiffany Wilkerson has never been far away from the Arkansas State Fair. Some of her fondest childhood memories are of attending the fair with her large family, a group of 10 or more some years, taking in the sights, sounds and smells of the autumnal event.

"My grandmother actually stayed right across the street, on Summit," she says. "It was just kind of the thing to do to go to her house, park there, [and] walk to the fair, everybody together. So yeah, I did come to the fair as a kid.

"I really wasn't a big ride person. I really hated the midway because I was afraid of it. So, I would watch my cousins and everyone else get on the rides and everything. But [I would enjoy] just being out there, the atmosphere, of course the food. I was a big funnel cake fan, corn dogs. I came to the fair because my family went. It was the thing we did every year."

Wilkerson couldn't have known then how integral the fair would become to her life — how she'd start a career there at 19 years of age and never work anywhere else. Or that the little girl who feared carnival rides and for whom farm animals were an acquired taste would in January 2023 make history as the first woman, first Black and youngest general manager in the organization's history.

It's a journey even present-day Tiffany Wilkerson has trouble getting her head around.

"I would say I have a different type of passion for the fairgrounds itself," she says. "Not saying that any of the past general managers didn't, but I feel like I've grown up here. I've raised my children here and they've shared a lot of things here with me.

"Operations-wise, the biggest difference for me now is just being more of the face of things. I've always been behind the scenes, getting the job done. Now I'm just kind of stepping out there and being the face of the fair."

Which is just fine with Annemarie Dillard Jazik, vice president of Dillard's and a member of the State Fair board of directors.

"Tiffany is the right choice; we couldn't be prouder to have her serving as GM of the Arkansas State Fair," Jazik says. "She has the resume, she has the background, she has the respect of the team, she has the respect of her counterparts at other fairs and of our vendors.

"And that's not just for our fair events, but other events the state fairgrounds hosts. We just couldn't be more thrilled that she decided to embrace the role and take us forward into the future."

FROM TEMP TO THE TOP

Wilkerson began her career as a receptionist in the State Fair administrative offices, a job she came into with the expectation it would only be a short-term assignment. What followed instead was a series of promotions, each of which increased her knowledge and experience in various aspects of operations. Over 20 years, these roles have included box office manager and commercial exhibitor coordinator.

"In that job, I booked all the vendors inside the Hall of Industry," she says. "Also, I worked with the concessioners, some of the food vendors as well. When I started doing that I didn't know the lay of the land at the time; I was just administration in the office. But going out there, meeting those different vendors that come from all over, kind of gave me additional background into the fair industry."

During her career she also served as director of administration, another job she learned on the fly and which taught her the different aspects of back-office operations.

"With that role, I took care of all of our HR [Human Resources]. I took care of payroll," she says. "I also assisted with the ... day-to-day operation of accounting as far as paying bills and doing deposits.

"Every level that I've stepped up into, I started just by assisting and then it was, 'OK, you can take this; you're doing a great job.' Everything I have done has been on-the-job training. I'm a very hands-on person so I like for things to be given to me and just let me go."

Anne Marie Doramus, vice president of special projects and sales for Arkansas Bolt Co. and also a member of the State Fair board of directors, says Wilkerson's varied background and long tenure with the organization were primary factors in her promotion.

"Tiffany knows [the fair] from the ground up and has worked at just about every position that you can think of," she said. "She's someone who has figured it out and has done so gracefully. Whenever it came time to appoint a new general manager, she was the perfect fit. The State Fair is something that she deeply cares about and an organization that she wants to be involved with for the long run. So, we're proud to have her."

A FAIR HISTORY

The Arkansas State Fair can trace its roots to November 1868, when its first iteration was held at the corner of 17th and Center streets in Little Rock. Per the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, the fair remained downtown in that location for nine years when it was moved to Arch Street.

With the incorporation of the State Fair Association of Arkansas in 1881, the fair moved to 110 acres on east Ninth Street until World War I, not counting the 1906 fair held in Hot Springs and 1922's edition in what is now midtown Little Rock.

By 1937, with the state still reeling from the Depression's lingering effects on Arkansas' agriculture and overall economy, a statewide event was proposed to help promote livestock as a profitable new agricultural industry. The Arkansas Livestock Show debuted in North Little Rock in 1938. Organizers later formed the Arkansas Livestock Show Association and in time the event would be renamed the Arkansas State Fair and Livestock Show.

The first of these revamped events was a commercial flop, attracting just 17,000 people and losing $23,000, but with the addition of entertainment (starting with singing cowboy/movie star Roy Rogers), the event soon grew into a stalwart of the fall events calendar. New buildings would be erected in North Little Rock to provide for the growing number of people and animals making the trek to Central Arkansas.

However, a devastating fire in 1942 essentially destroyed the North Little Rock facilities. That was the first of a string of difficult years in the fair's history. The event moved around for a couple of years, then ceased for two years due to World War II. In 1944, Little Rock city leaders proposed a permanent site in War Memorial Park, but the event's governing body turned it down. In 1945, the Chamber of Commerce offered a parcel on Roosevelt Road, where the fair moved and has remained to this day, over time expanding its footprint to 135 acres.

Since then, the fair has had its share of ups and downs, but none as existentially significant as covid-19. In the fall of 2020, a modified fair was held, limited to just livestock events and the Miss, Mrs. and Ms. Arkansas State Fair pageant finals, the preliminary rounds of which were held virtually.

The two years after the pandemic have underscored Arkansans' love of the State Fair, as attendance has come back with a vengeance, setting records for the past two years running. What's more, somewhere between 60 and 70 additional events are held on the fairgrounds throughout the remainder of the year.

OFF-SEASON 'AF-FAIRS'

The challenge Wilkerson inherits is one familiar to anyone who has occupied the general manager's position — maximize non-fair utilization of the complex while keeping the State Fair a safe, family friendly marquee event.

"What we've done well is knowing our value, even being an older facility," Wilkerson says. "We're a great horse show facility. We're a great livestock facility. We just have to get that to be known in the off-season. Everyone looks at us just as the State Fair. But we are so much more. There is a lot more that we can do and that's what we're going to do in the future."

Wilkerson is well aware of the historical significance of being named general manager of the Arkansas State Fair. But ask about her agenda for the new role, and you quickly find out she's far more focused on what strides will be made going forward.

"My goals are, and what I'd like to see, is more of the kids in the urban communities who don't have the opportunity to come out and kind of be hands-on with the livestock and the animals to get that experience. That would be great," she says. "And that's where we could use the off-season for the educational section and not just the State Fair. This year, we have a Black rodeo that's returning; it's always been a huge draw. I love the family aspect of it and seeing people with their kids out there.

"Then during the State Fair, our concert lineup has changed over the years to have something for everyone. Not just country, not just rock; we have Hispanic shows, we have an R&B show. It's not about just putting all our money into one genre. The State Fair should have something for everybody."

The 2023 Arkansas State Fair will be held Oct. 13-22.



