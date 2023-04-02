AGFC efforts boost walleye

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries personnel in Northwest Arkansas recently collected walleyes from the King's River to help boost the success of their spawn for the future of Arkansas angling.

Joe Adams, manager of the commission's Charlie Craig Fish Hatchery at Centerton, said the walleye project is conducted every other year. During the off years, biologists and staff from the Andrew Hulsey State Fish Hatchery in Hot Springs conduct a similar project to increase walleye fishing opportunities in Central Arkansas.

"We collected about 70 female walleye and 200 males during the two-night effort this year," Adams said. "About two-thirds of those female fish were ready to spawn, so we collected their eggs, fertilized them with milt from the male fish and returned the fish to the water unharmed. The rest of the females were brought back to the hatchery with some males and held in separate tanks until they were ready to spawn."

When the fish are ready to spawn, staff will collect the eggs by slowly pressing against the walleye's belly to stimulate the process. The eggs are then manually mixed with milt from male walleye to maximize fertilization.

"Over the years we've discovered that the best tool to stir the eggs during the fertilization process is a turkey feather," Adams said. "Then we add a special clay material called Fuller's earth, which gives the eggs a light coating and prevents them from sticking together."

During the two-night project, AGFC staff collected and fertilized more than 4.6 million eggs, which are now being cared for at the hatchery in special jars. These hatching jars simulate the needed flow rate with gentle circulation that keeps the eggs moving and suspended in the water.

"It takes eight or nine days for the eggs to begin hatching," Adams said. "From there, we'll move them to tanks, then to ponds to grow a little larger before stocking."

The walleye raised at the hatchery will be stocked into Beaver Lake and Lake Fort Smith, with any extra fish going to Norfork Lake. Additionally, some of the walleye fry will be stocked into a nursery pond on Bull Shoals Lake to grow out there. They will be stocked directly into that lake via direct drain pipe once the fingerlings reach 2 inches long.

"Walleye spawn in all of these lakes naturally, but these stockings help stabilize the numbers of fish available for anglers in those years when weather conditions aren't ideal for natural reproduction," Adams said.