ALL-RVDG BOWLING: Northside duo, Moyle claim top honors after outstanding seasons on the lanes

GIRLS CO-BOWLERS OF THE YEAR

JAYME HARVEY | CHEYANNE HOOVER

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

FORT SMITH -- It would've been pretty natural for Fort Smith Northside bowlers Jayme Harvey and Cheyanne Hoover to get competitive while in the final frames of the state championship. They were, after all, battling each other for the overall individual title.

However, the thought never entered their minds with their lengthy friendship and school spirit coming first.

"With us, there was never a competition," Harvey said. "When one of us was doing really well, we were cheering for the other. It was teammates and not opponents. I was really rooting for Cheyanne because it was her senior year. I've known her for a long time, and I know I'll miss her so much next year not being on this team."

Harvey ended up taking first place overall, capping a fantastic sophomore season, while Hoover was very happy to take second overall next to her teammate.

It was the one-two finish the River Valley Democrat-Gazette co-bowlers of the year had dreamed about after all, especially with Hoover bowling with Northside in her final season.

"It was nerve-wracking," Hoover said. "But there was no better way to end my senior year of bowling. Coach (Ryan Solley) really challenged me to keep focused and to never give up at state. I did just that, hitting my mark every time on the lanes. I just wanted to make the top three, but I didn't know I could do it."

Not only did Hoover see it as a positive her longtime friend was doing well, but they also used the success to their advantage. The duo share nearly the same target point on the lane, and it helped her visualize what to do when it was her turn.

Harvey and Hoover helped guide the Lady Bears to a second overall finish, knocking down 3,644 pins just behind powerhouse Cabot, which totaled 3,775 pins.

"It always felt like we were a part of a team for me as well since I've known her since when I was 14 years old," Hoover said. "We always did well together, and we always did bad together. We basically have the same marks we aim at, so it was a rhythm for us. We helped each other when we needed it."

The state championship performances didn't surprise their bowling coach, who said it was beyond exciting to watch them have their best achievements of the season.

"It was so much fun to watch them have that success," Solley said. "They are both so talented, and bowling means so much to them both. Jayme was a big part of our team, and Cheyanne really deserved this and did a great job. I'm just so proud of them both."

Harvey focused on just one sport this season after also playing basketball and volleyball as a freshman. The big stage isn't new for Harvey, who has won state competitions outside high school bowling. But it did feel more meaningful competing with her teammates around her.

"It was a really big accomplishment for me," said Harvey, who has earned all-state honors in her first two seasons of bowling. "I've won state before in league tournaments, so it wasn't anything new. But it was a very different scenario because I was going against teams than just individuals. Winning for Northside made it mean even more because I'm representing my school."

Bowling for both Harvey and Hoover continues strong family traditions with the sport. Both grew up in local bowling alleys with family members working there. It was only natural they took an interest with the lanes always just nearby.

Harvey picked up the sport when she was just four years old. Hoover started a little later when she was in the sixth grade and was introduced to bowling by her grandma, who has since passed away. Although it was her final year of high school bowling for the three-time all-state Hoover, the sport will be an activity she continues for a lifetime.

"My nanna introduced me to bowling, and it's been a big part of my life ever since," Hoover said. "When she passed away, it made the sport even more special to me after that. She meant everything to me and raised me from when I was young. We had a bond that I've never had with anyone else. I don't know what my life would be without bowling or her.

"I've gotten to meet so many new people and you get to really know people outside of school. Bowling is something I'll do for the rest of my life."

BOYS BOWLER OF THE YEAR

RORY MOYLE

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

FORT SMITH -- When the stage was the brightest this year at the bowling state championship, Fort Smith Southside junior Rory Moyle stepped up for the Mavericks by earning third overall as an individual.

"I just wanted to do whatever it took to get the job done and make a run at it," Moyle said. "I just kept my head in the game and didn't want to overthink it. You can't let things get to you when you miss things. You just have to get past it. The frame is over and you have the rest of the game when things don't go perfectly and make it the best."

The two-time all-state standout's effort helped guide the Mavericks to a third-place finish in the 6A with 4,091 total pins just behind powerhouse Cabot (4,556 pins) and Bentonville (4,214 pins).

It was a pretty consistent year for Moyle in the regular season. But he bowled far better when it mattered most in the postseason, earning him River Valley Democrat-Gazette bowler of the year honors.

"He went in there and bowled well when we really needed it," Southside bowling coach Tadd Stewart said. "Some of our other kids were expected to have some good series but just didn't have the day they hoped for. Rory kept us afloat. It was awesome to see him step up and be a true leader. He just kind of took it from there."

The performance for the Mavericks was another strong one after finishing second overall last year in the state tournament. Southside a season ago knocked down 4,102 pins just behind title winner Cabot, which finished with 4,252 pins.

"We were so close to putting a great year together," Stewart said. "We ran into some really good teams the past few years. You have to be at your best when it comes to the state tournament. Our program has come a long way with the guy who leads it, Paul Humphries. He runs the youth league and works with these kids and has done a tremendous job. I can't brag on him enough. It starts and stops with him."

Stewart said it was a joy watching Moyle put it all together in the final competition of the year. He really enjoys Moyle meticulously working at his craft.

"He has gotten so consistent, and he has ice water in his veins," Stewart said. "I compare bowling to golf. It's such an individualized sport, and it's all about the mechanics. He doesn't get flustered. If something doesn't go his way, he never lets it bother him. He really attacks the pins with an analytic approach and finds a way."

Moyle's passion for bowling came early in life when he was a sixth grader. He always liked having his birthday parties at Bowling World. He didn't know it at the time, but he would later call that alley home with Southside hosting matches there.

"I never saw myself getting seriously into it, but I just started going more and really enjoyed it," Moyle said. "I guess I found what was made for me. I thought baseball was it and envisioned myself in the MLB when I was a kid. I played basketball and football as well. But times change. I tried everything until something fit me."

When he started to take the sport more seriously, Moyle found just the person to show him the ropes in Southside senior Andrew Stephens, who finished as the top individual in the 2021 6A state bowling championship with a three-game total of 657.

Moyle said it was a special year bowling one last time with Stephens, who ended his career with four all-state seasons, and the rest of the senior class.

"He was definitely a mentor to me when I started bowling," Moyle said. "I would go out with him, and he would show and teach me so much. He really made me who I am, to be honest. He was basically my coach. We really became great buddies, and he is a really great person. He knows what it takes to get the job done, and it showed throughout his career."

Southside knows it has quite a bit of production to fill next year. Younger players will need to step up to provide depth. But the Mavericks already know who will be leading the way in and out of the lanes with Moyle returning.

"He is the most respectful and laid-back kid you'll ever meet," Stewart said. "He is very nice and gracious. He is never a problem in the classroom, and his grades are always great. He is just an all-around good person. We had some really good ones this year, but Rory probably anchored them all because he had a really great state tournament. We lost some really good seniors this year. But we have a good bunch coming up, and we'll really lean on Rory next year. The sky's the limit for him next year."