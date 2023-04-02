April 8 concert brings SoNA, Fayetteville Jazz Collective to WAC stage together

"We often have the privilege of working with guest artists from around the world, but it's particularly special when we get to celebrate local talent right here in Northwest Arkansas," says Riley Nicholson, executive director of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. "The Fayetteville Jazz Collective is a frequent and favorite collaborator with SoNA -- we have worked with them twice before -- [and] both times were a hit and an audience favorite."

This time, on April 8, the performance is called a Battle of the Bands.

"It's less a battle and more of a fusion of incredible local musicians and a musical exploration beyond the boundaries of 'jazz' and 'classical' music," Nicholson elaborates.

"We've done this collaboration twice before, and it's been a blast both times," agrees Ben Harris, who is general manager for SoNA and a staple of the Fayetteville Jazz Collective. "Our lead trumpeter, Chase Cavalier, had the idea a little over 10 years ago to put a traditional jazz big band on stage with an orchestra and let them battle it out!

"SoNA and the FJC will play some things separately to highlight and feature some of the members of both groups," Harris explains. "But the real fun will be in the pieces we play together -- sometimes we'll be trading sections of well-known pieces, sometimes we'll have both groups playing together to create a massive wall of sound! Those moments are always special because they only happen about once every five years!"

Guest vocalist Genine LaTrice Perez will also be featured. The Arkansas Symphony described Perez as a self-taught jazz and blues singer with her roots in gospel. "With elegance, fun, and an oh so soulful vibe, Miss Perez will keep you entertained," arkansassymphony.org said. "Her timeless voice will take you back in time to the sounds of Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, the Staple Singers, and Etta James."

SoNA is, of course, a professional orchestra under the musical direction of Paul Haas. In its 68th season, the nonprofit is a resident company of Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville and frequently performs at the Walmart AMP, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and The Momentary, Ballet Arkansas, John Brown University, the University of Arkansas, the Bentonville Film Festival, and Fayetteville Roots Festival, at area schools and libraries, and other partner locations.

According to Harris, the Fayetteville Jazz Collective is "made up of local jazz musicians who are friends and love playing together in a big band."

"We're usually 17-18 members, depending on the gig," he says. "We've played all over Northwest Arkansas for concerts, dances, wedding receptions, and good old bar gigs. We play as often as we can! If you've got a date and a dollar, we'll be there!

"I think the thing that makes this concert special for the SoNA audience is that it is very loose and fun," Harris says, "and even a little bit silly in a way that we don't usually see at orchestra concerts. And for the Fayetteville Jazz Collective fans, I think it's nice to see big-band music played in the concert hall alongside the classics of the orchestral world."

SoNA wraps up its season April 29 with "Evoking Folklore," which Nicholson calls "captivating storytelling of folklore from cultures near and far, featuring pianist Angela Cheng."

FAQ

Battle of the Bands:

SoNA & Jazz Collective

WHEN -- 7:30 p.m. April 8

WHERE -- Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

COST -- $36-$60

INFO -- sonamusic.org or 443-5600