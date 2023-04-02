Arkansas achievers

Hailey Hoog, Anna Mathis and Sophie McAdara -- three juniors from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville -- have been selected as finalists for the 2023 Harry S. Truman Scholarship. Hoog, an Honors College Fellow from Jenks, Okla., is majoring in biomedical engineering in the College of Engineering. Mathis, an honors student from Harrison, is majoring in agricultural education, communications and technology with concentrations in communications and leadership in the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences. McAdara, an honors political science major, is from Branson, Mo.

John White -- chancellor emeritus of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville -- has received the Joint Publishers Book of the Year Award from the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers for his new book, "Why It Matters: Reflections on Practical Leadership," from Greenleaf Book Group Press. This is White's fourth Book of the Year award from the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers. He was awarded the Joint Publishers Book of the Year Award in 1974, 1986 and 2015. White served as UAchancellor from 1997-2008.

The Agricultural and Applied Economics Association has awarded the Sylvia Lane Mentor Fellowship to Courtney Cooper, a doctoral student in environmental dynamics with a master's degree in agricultural economics from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. The fellowship provides an opportunity for women scholars working on food, agricultural or resource issues to collaborate with an established expert at another university, institution or firm.

Jody Nutt, assistant professor of medical imaging and radiation sciences at Arkansas State University, has been appointed to a three-year term on the editorial review board of the national Radiation Therapist journal. The board promotes and supports scholarly inquiry and dissemination of information that contributes to the body of knowledge in medical imaging and radiation therapy.

Argelia Lorence -- the James and Wanda Lee Vaughn endowed professor, leader of Phenomics Core and professor of metabolic engineering at Arkansas State University -- has been appointed to a three-year term as associate editor of The Plant Phenome Journal. The peer-reviewed open-access journal publishes original research, interpretations and datasets investigating all aspects of plant phenomics. These approaches are key to developing crops able to thrive under challenging environmental conditions.

Kellie Wilson-Buford, Arkansas State University associate professor of history and interim chair, Sociology and Criminology, was a consultant for an ongoing CBS investigative series about LGBTQ military veterans dishonorably discharged under the "don't ask, don't tell" policy. Wilson-Buford's research on the U.S. military justice system's use of the Uniform Code of Military Justice's Articles 125 and 134 to court-martial and discharge veterans from 1950-2000 provided historical context for the series: https://cbsn.ws/3nwJ74w.

Jubilee Forbess of Jessieville High School and Sydney Massey of eStem High Public Charter School are among 60 high school seniors from across the nation to receive Cooke College Scholarships worth up to $55,000 each year to cover their attendance at a top college or university, according to the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. The Cooke College Scholarship Program seeks to help high-achieving students with financial need earn a college degree. Scholars also receive ongoing academic coaching and advising, graduate school and career advising and access to a network of peers in the Cooke Scholar community. Scholars will also receive opportunities for internships, study abroad and access to graduate school funding.

