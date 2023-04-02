SUN BELT

Arkansas State 5,

Texas State 4

Arkansas State snatched its first Sun Belt Conference victory of the season Saturday at San Marcos, Texas, holding off a late Texas State rally at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Red Wolves led 5-0, getting an RBI single from Kody Darcy in the first inning before tacking on four more in the fifth -- highlighted by RBI singles from Brandon Hager and Jared Toler.

Kyler Carmack pitched six shutout innings to start for ASU (9-15, 1-5 Sun Belt Conference) but ran into trouble in the seventh, exiting with the bases loaded and just one out. Texas State (18-9, 4-4) scored four in the inning, pulling to within one, but Jacob Conover finished things off with two scoreless innings. He allowed only one baserunner with two outs in the eighth, striking out one Bobcat.