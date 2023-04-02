Arkansas' West, Stona go 1-2 at Stanford

University of Arkansas seniors Jordan West and Rojé Stona finished 1-2 in the shot-put Saturday at the Stanford Invitational.

West had the winning throw of 66 feet, 1/4 inch on his first attempt, which was good for No. 2 on the UA’s all-time list behind Marty Kobza’s school-record mark of 66-9 1/2 set in 1985.

Stona set an outdoor career best of 62-11.5, which is No. 5 on the UA’s all-time list.

Arkansas sophomore Patrick Kiprop ran a career-best 28:00.58 and took sixth in the 10,000 meters. His time is No. 2 on the UA’s all-time list behind Shawn Forrest’s school-record of 27:52.10 in 2009.

The Arkansas men capped the meet by winning the 1,600-meter relay with Jeremy Farr, Lance Lang, Connor Washington (47.72) and James Benson running 3:08.42.

In women’s competition at the Texas Relays in Austin on Saturday, Arkansas took second in the 1,600 relay with Paris Peoples, Rosey Effiong, Joanne Reid and Britton Wilson running 3:24.45.

Texas won in 33:29.96.

Arkansas senior Amanda Fassold cleared 14-7 1/4 to take second in the pole vault behind Rutgers’ Chole Timberg, who won with a best mark of 14-9.



