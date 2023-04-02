ASC renovations receive brick architecture award

It's not the first award the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas has earned for its recent downtown Pine Bluff Main Street renovations, but its announcement was unexpected by some.

In mid-March, the Brick Industry Association named ASC ARTS x3, ASC's three-facility campus, as one of its 2022 Brick in Architecture Awards recipients.

It earned Best in Show in BIA's Historic Renovation category.

ASC, 701 S. Main St., was up against projects in New York City; Glen-Gery Lititz, Pa.; and Chicago in this category.

The award was for ASC's renovation of two downtown buildings, formerly used as a firehouse, dairy and auto shop, on Main Street that are now named The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., and ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., and now part of ASC's campus, ASC ARTS x3.

The ARTSpace has exhibit, reception and classroom space and an outside area for music and outdoor programs called the ART Yard, while the ART WORKS has a black box theater, cafe and lofts available to visiting artists.

According to BIA rules, entries must be submitted by an architect or designer employed by an architectural, design-build or landscaping design firm.

James Sullivan, an architect and principal at AMR Architects Inc. at Little Rock, entered ASC's renovation into the competition. The BIA competition had nine categories with entries from five countries.

"The awards demonstrate why clay brick matters as an inherently sustainable material with infinite design possibilities, enduring value, superior durability, fire resistance and energy savings," said Ray Leonhard, BIA president and chief executive officer.

In 2021, ASC ARTS x3 was recognized by the American Institute of Architects Arkansas Chapter and the same year, received an Arkansas Preservations Award for "Outstanding Achievement in Adaptive Reuse."

SURPRISE!

ASC Executive Director Rachel Miller wasn't aware that ASC had been entered into the BIA competition but is happy about the national honor.

"The project is a wonderful example of historic preservation in contemporary terms as an adaptive reuse project that meets the current needs of the community," Miller said.

Tom Bennett, ASC board chairman, was also surprised.

"I'm thrilled that we have a product that is recognized by an outside entity," he said.

The two buildings are located on the 600 block next to ASC's main building, and the cost for the rehab of both ART WORKS and ARTSpace totaled about $5.5 million. It was made possible by supporters including the Windgate Foundation, the Kline Family Foundation, the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Endowment Fund and other donors. The Windgate Foundation donated about $2.5 million for the overall rehab, and later made a $300,000 Bridge Grant for the program support for all three facilities.

"Rachel did an amazing job securing the funding," Bennett said.

Prior to returning to Jefferson County, Bennett worked as a licensed civil engineer at Atlanta, Ga., and Tampa, Fla.

He was involved in the renovation of the two ASC buildings from its inception and worked with AMR Architects Inc. and East Harding Construction. Both are headquartered at Little Rock, but have done extensive work for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

He worked with Sullivan as well as Win Trafford, East Harding's business development and client relations director.

"They truly carried out our vision," Bennett said.

During the renovation, the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas decided to keep the old Purity Maid mural that's located on the second floor of ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)



Working, even on her days off. Rachel Miller, Arts and Science Center for Southeast executive director, is shown sitting in the cafe located inside ART WORKS at 627 S. Main St. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)

