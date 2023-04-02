Baffert, Hopper nab win in Oaklawn Mile

HOT SPRINGS -- Represented in the big race, albeit in another trainer's name, Bob Baffert wielded early impact on the Arkansas Derby undercard Saturday at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

In his second stakes win of the meeting, both with fellow Hall of Famer John Velazquez in the saddle, Baffert took the Grade III $400,000 Oaklawn Mile with 4-year-old Hopper. With assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes stepping in,, the Declaration of War colt won his first start outside California (by 1 3/4 lengths) like so many previous Baffert horses at Oaklawn.

Never worse than second, Hopper pinned another second, as in the 2021 Arkansas Derby, on locally-owned Caddo River. With Ricardo Santana Jr. aboard the last-out winner for trainer D.Wayne Lukas, 5-year-old Caddo River held off favored Smile Happy in the latter's second start at 4 for Ken McPeek.

In a duel between two of the sport's premier closing jockeys, Velasquez enjoyed a cozier trip when second down the backstretch while Santana raced in midpack. Caddo River, in a strong effort, took a short lead in the stretch before Hopper, last-out fourth in the Grade I Santa Anita Handicap, edged clear. Alternating as favorite with Smile Happy, Hopper paid $4.80 as second choice in the six-horse field.

Hopper went the fast-rated mile in 1:37.63 after opening splits of 22.42 and 45.56 seconds by Lukas-trained Atoka, ridden by Mickaelle Michel and a December 2021 meet winner through disqualification of Caddo River. Hero Status, second to Hopper in a May 2022 Santa Anita maiden race, ran fourth for trainer Robertino Diodoro. Hopper is 3 for 6 lifetime with a second for longtime Baffert clients Madaket Stables and SF Racing along with Lanni Bloodstock.

Velazquez won the Grade III Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn on Feb. 25 on the Baffert-trained Arabian Knight, who has since dropped off the Road to the Triple Crown.

Hot Springs Stakes

Eyeing Clover wins

Few horse owners would appreciate an Oaklawn title more than Memphian Marshall Gramm. He's still chasing Hot Springs native Jerry Caroom, but with 15 days left in the season he has moved into the neighborhood.

Gramm's Ten Strike Racing scored a mild upset Saturday in the first running of the reconfigured $200,000 Hot Springs Stakes. Mild, in that winner Eyeing Clover was 9-5 second choice to 6-5 runner-up Gun Point.

Moving three horses wide on the final turn, the Lookin At Lucky-sired winner prevailed for trainer Brad Cox. A Dec. 22 Oaklawn winner, Eyeing Clover won a Fair Grounds allowance by almost 10 lengths in January, then scanned the Triple Crown picture when fourth, beaten nine lengths in the New York mud, in the Grade III Gotham mile March 4 at Aqueduct.

Gun Pilot entered off a seventh-place finish at 11-1 in Oaklawn's Grade II Rebel Stakes on Feb. 25.

Florent Geroux, as in the Gotham, rode Eyeing Clover, this time without blinkers, ostensibly to keep him close up early.

"He broke very sharp, put me in a good spot, Geroux said. "When those horses in front of me started getting tired, I just took over and took command. He was brave. Steve's horse [Asmussen-trained Gun Pilot] was making a nice run and my horse held him off.... He ran good. A mile, to be honest, is probably about as far as he wants to go."

Rocking Rocket burst ahead from outside for owner-trainer D. Wayne Lukas under Reylu Gutierrez. In his sixth local start and with a third different jockey, the Kentucky-bred colt went out in 23.01 seconds and got the half in 46.85. A Jan. 8 maiden victor at 40-1 with Mickaelle Michel aboard, the colt bred by Arkansan Frank Fletcher caved in and trailed the field.

Eyeing Clover scored his third victory in four starts by one length with Gun Point 6 1/2 lengths clear for second over Cactus, a two-time meet winner for Randy Morse. The victory, Ten Strike's Racing 12th of the season (two less than Caroom), was worth $128,050.