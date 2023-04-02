Bentonville does some heavy lifting on new adult wellness center with grant acceptance, design contract

BENTONVILLE -- The Bentonville City Council on Tuesday night approved a grant that will help fund the next step toward a future adult wellness center.

The eight-person council voted unanimously to accept a $1.26 million grant from Bentonville Revitalization Inc. and enter into a $1.14 million agreement with Hight Jackson Associates for the design and development of the center.

In June 2022, the City Council approved the adult wellness center becoming an official city project. The City Council also approved conceptual and operational plans and authorized the Parks and Recreation Department to find funding at that meeting, according to council documents.

In recent weeks, the Parks and Recreation Department received a formal grant award from Bentonville Revitalization, a nonprofit organization established by members of the Walton family to support infrastructure and community projects for the long-term betterment of downtown and in support of city-driven initiatives, according to council documents.

Hight Jackson was selected to lead a feasibility study for an adult wellness center, according to council documents.

The agreement will retain Hight Jackson' services as the city moves to the next project phase. In that phase, Parks and Recreation Department staff will work with Hight Jackson and a construction management team to complete building and site designs and construction documents, taking the project all the way to bidding.