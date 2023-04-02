Best-sellers

Fiction

1. I WILL FIND YOU by Harlan Coben. A man imprisoned for murdering his 3-year-old son becomes convinced his son is still alive and plans an escape.

2. HELLO BEAUTIFUL by Ann Napolitano. In a homage to Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women," a young man's dark past resurfaces as he gets to the know the family of his college sweetheart.

3. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

4. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW by Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends find their partnership challenged in the world of video game design.

5. STORM WATCH by C.J. Box. The 23rd book in the Joe Pickett series. Joe and Nate might be on opposite sides for the first time.

6. PINEAPPLE STREET by Jenny Jackson. Three women navigate their roles in a well-to-do family living in Brooklyn Heights.

7. WORTHY OPPONENTS by Danielle Steel. A divorced mother of twins and chief executive of a luxury department store goes against a wealthy investor looking to take it over.

8. DEMON COPPERHEAD by Barbara Kingsolver. A re-imagining of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield" set in the mountains of southern Appalachia.

9. SOMEONE ELSE'S SHOES by Jojo Moyes. Drastic changes and a pair of six-inch-high Christian Louboutin red crocodile shoes shake up the lives of two women.

10. I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU by Rebecca Makkai. A film professor and podcaster is invited back to teach a course at the boarding school where her roommate was murdered.

Nonfiction

1. SAVED by Benjamin Hall. The Fox News journalist gives an account of the injuries he sustained from a Russian attack while covering the war in Ukraine.

2. SPARE by Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex details struggles with the royal family, loss of his mother, service in the British Army and marriage to Meghan Markle.

3. PARIS by Paris Hilton. The entrepreneur and pop culture icon shares her personal and professional rise in the age of influencers.

4. THE COURAGE TO BE FREE by Ron DeSantis. The Florida governor gives his account of his achievements and shares his opinions about the political left.

5. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

6. THE LIGHT WE CARRY by Michelle Obama. The former first lady shares personal stories and the tools she uses to deal with difficult situations.

7. THE LONGEST RACE by Kara Goucher with Mary Pilon. The Olympic runner details the abuse and deception she experienced while on an elite running team for Nike.

8. WALK THE BLUE LINE by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney. A collection of stories about police officers.

9. ENCHANTMENT by Katherine May. The author of "Wintering" shares her journey to reconnect with her sense of wonder and awe.

10. IT'S OK TO BE ANGRY ABOUT CAPITALISM by Bernie Sanders with John Nichols. The Vermont senator depicts the impact capitalism has on key areas of our lives and ways to address this.

Paperback fiction

1. IT STARTS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover,

3. DAISY JONES & THE SIX by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

4. NEVER NEVER by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher.

5. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

3. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

4. THINKING, FAST AND SLOW by Daniel Kahneman.

5. CASTE by Isabel Wilkerson.

Source: The New York Times