The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

March 21

Darla and Micheal Corral, Bryant, son.

March 23

Cayenne and Williams Parks, Little Rock, son.

Velma Walker and Lucas Edwards, Little Rock, son.

March 25

Courtney Akins and Eric Hogue, Little Rock, son.

March 28

Jessica and Cory Kruger, Cabot, son.

Corinne and Cesar Arechiga, Searcy, son.

March 29

Mallory Kimble, North Little Rock, son.

March 30

Jacquelyn Bailey and Lars Allen, North Little Rock, daughter.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

March 22

Angela and Joshua Hughes, North Little Rock, son.

March 23

Saidah Releford and Jayvrin Aaron, North Little Rock, son.

March 27

Shelby Johnson and Christian Clingan, Cabot, daughter.

Emmeline and Chase Tigue, North Little Rock, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

March 26

Whitney and Clinton Bozeman, Weiner, daughter.

March 27

Jordan Watson and Nalishun Mettenvy, Maumelle, daughter.

March 28

Karrisah LaBarrie and Cadarius Moore, Little Rock, daughter.