The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
March 21
Darla and Micheal Corral, Bryant, son.
March 23
Cayenne and Williams Parks, Little Rock, son.
Velma Walker and Lucas Edwards, Little Rock, son.
March 25
Courtney Akins and Eric Hogue, Little Rock, son.
March 28
Jessica and Cory Kruger, Cabot, son.
Corinne and Cesar Arechiga, Searcy, son.
March 29
Mallory Kimble, North Little Rock, son.
March 30
Jacquelyn Bailey and Lars Allen, North Little Rock, daughter.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK
March 22
Angela and Joshua Hughes, North Little Rock, son.
March 23
Saidah Releford and Jayvrin Aaron, North Little Rock, son.
March 27
Shelby Johnson and Christian Clingan, Cabot, daughter.
Emmeline and Chase Tigue, North Little Rock, daughter.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
March 26
Whitney and Clinton Bozeman, Weiner, daughter.
March 27
Jordan Watson and Nalishun Mettenvy, Maumelle, daughter.
March 28
Karrisah LaBarrie and Cadarius Moore, Little Rock, daughter.