WHERE I'M WRITING FROM: Book tour results in ‘Dad guilt’





I'm writing from the shadow of my second novel's publication.

"Ozark Dogs" hits shelves on Tuesday. I'll be touring around the country, but will start with stops in Russellville, Fayetteville, Bentonville and Little Rock (see accompanying graphic for dates and times). If you're around and would like to hear me ramble, or maybe just get your book signed, come on out.

It's been quite the journey to get to this point. Second books are tricky. The "sophomore slump" is a valid term and for good reason. In some ways, it gets harder to write once you've been published. You suddenly have an audience, real people out there who want to read your work.

Luckily, I already had "Ozark Dogs" completed by the time my publisher came calling for another manuscript. I finished "Ozark Dogs" back in 2018, the year after I'd written "Don't Know Tough."

Publishing is funny like that. Everything creeps along at a glacial pace, and then, all at once, it clicks into warp speed.

Things are about to speed up for the Cranor family. This year's book tour will take me to Oxford and Jackson, Miss.; Memphis; the Virginia Military Institute; Baltimore; New York; St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Miami.

As excited as I am, I'm also anxious.

It's never easy leaving my wife and kids. I always get a serious case of "Dad guilt" whenever I'm gone for an extended time. I also worry about how the book will do out there in the real world. How will it be received?

"Ozark Dogs" is a modern take on a Hatfield-McCoy-style blood feud. It's a louder story than my first novel, more thriller than mystery, complete with a fictional Arkansas setting that features a nuke tower, a junkyard, and the windy back roads that cut through the hills around my hometown.

Arkansas readers often enjoy finding the factual town names or geographical locations I employ in my books. I include these names, mainly because they're too good not to use. I mean, Gum Log, Ark., is hard to beat.

"Ozark Dogs" also features what we call Easter eggs in the publishing business. An Easter egg is basically just a nod to another book. In this case, that nod is to "Don't Know Tough." If you read my first novel and were left wondering what became of Billy and Trent — you'll find a couple more clues in "Ozark Dogs."

Self-promotion isn't always the easiest thing for authors. I know it's not for me. I got into publishing to write books, not sell them. But I am thankful to get to do all of this. Thankful to have a loving family who supports me. Thankful to get to tell stories set in Arkansas, stories that matter. And of course, I'm thankful for you, dear reader, without whom none of this is possible.

Hope to see you down the road.

Eli Cranor is the critically acclaimed author of "Don't Know Tough" and "Ozark Dogs." He can be reached using the "Contact" page at elicranor.com and found on Twitter @elicranor.



