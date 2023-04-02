Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Leo Zhu, 3300 S. Woodrow St., Little Rock, $3,500,000.

Marcus McNeice, 5 Remington Drive, Little Rock, $800,000.

Marcus McNeice, 9 Remington Drive, Little Rock, $800,000.

Baldwin & Shell, 23501 Chenal Parkway,, Little Rock, $338,954.

Coburn Construction, 13319 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $175,000.

318 Construction, 621 W. 8th St., Little Rock, $78,552.

RESIDENTIAL

Hartness Construction, 5 Abington Court, Little Rock, $750,000.

Grulke Construction, 1920 Marshall St., Little Rock, $250,000.

L&D Investment Property, 9 Marchwood Cove, Little Rock, $250,000.

Rush and Company, 1614 N. Harrison St., Little Rock, $105,000.

Mariel Martinez, 10121 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock, $99,000.

Calhoun Custom, 214 S. Park St., Little Rock, $80,000.

John & Anne Jarrard, 316 W. Charles Bussey Ave., Little Rock, $75,000.