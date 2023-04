The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

1020 W. Second St., commercial, IOT4NET, 10:18 a.m. March 27, property value unknown.

72202

414 E. Ninth St., residential, Samuel Emmerling, 2:11 p.m. March 28, property value unknown.

72204

5001 W. 29th St., residential, Crystal Shelton, 12:08 p.m. March 24, property valued at $3,440.

23 Dover Dr., residential, Markeadia Jackson, 9;56 a.m. March 25, property value unknown.

4418 W.24th St., residential, Raul Rojas Mandujano, 1:06 p.m. March 27, property valued at $1,151.

6300 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Karen Jones, 10:11 a.m. March 28, property valued at $25.

72205

14 Markwood Dr., residential, Rachel Horton, 12:46 p.m. March 24, property valued at $2,060.

3409 Lamar St., commercial, Ford Properties Adkins Andrews, 8:19 a.m. March 28, property valued at $1,680.

10005 Brooks Lane, residential, Peter Webre, 1:30 p.m. March 28, property valued at $800.

5503 B St., residential, Caleb Munoz, 5:38 p.m. March 28, property valued at $50.

72206

1700 S. Arch St., residential, Frank Farinas, 6:35 p.m. March 27, property valued at $40.

2820 Cumberland St., residential, Victoria Phillips, 3:17 p.m. March 29, property value unknown.

72207

7219 Richwood Road, residential, Lacey Hogan, 9:42 a.m. March 25, property valued at $23,618.

72209

6815 Forbing Road, residential, LaCarter Cleveland, 2:19 p.m. March 27, property valued at $301.

19 Portsmouth Dr., residential, Taylor Marshall, 4:59 p.m. March 27, property valued at $100.

5201 Geyer Springs Road, residential, Toni Humphry, 8:50 p.m. March 27, property value unknown.

7500 Mabelvale Ctf., residential, James Patillo, 7:58 p.m. March 28, property valued at $4,700.

6414 Baseline Road, residential, Chad Wagner, 11:51 p.m. March 30, property value unknown.

72103

8213 Brimer Road, residential, Mariel Martinez, 10:24 a.m. March 30, property valued at $301.

72210

11000 Stagecoach Road, commercial, G&S Insulating, 4:55 p.m. March 28, property valued at $401.

8822 Stagecoach Road, commercial, The Corner Store, 4:35 a.m. March 29, property valued at $100.

6 Nandina Cir., residential, Tiffy Boyette, 7:55 p.m. March 30, property value unknown.

72211

15500 Chenal Pkwy., commercial, Walgreens, 5:45 a.m. March 27, property valued at $3,500.

North Little Rock

72114

1400 Nannette St., residential, Devin Jackson, 11 a.m. March 20, property valued at $1,120.

2500 N. Willow St., residential, Mary Avriett, 1:37 p.m. March 23, property valued at $100.

72116

4601 North Hills Blvd., commercial, Shell, 7:17 a.m. March 18, property valued at $1,000.

72117

3400 Industrial Center Dr., residential, Tashenia Donaly, 5 p.m. March 20, property valued at $2,000.

4354 Stockton Dr., commercial, Professional Counseling, 5 p.m. March 20, property valued at $1,200.

1 Grey Road, Room 34, commercial, Super 8 Motel, 7 p.m. March 23, property valued at $580.

11046 U.S. 165, commercial, Dollar General, 4:51 a.m. March 24, property valued at $21,505.

72118

3711 Ridge Road, residential, Debra Waterford, 7:54 a.m. March 19, property valued $1,825.

5917 Meadowbrook Lane, residential, Bruce and Michelle Fortson, 3 p.m. March 21, property valued at $185.

5201 Joe K. Poch Dr., commercial, Brenna Stefanov, 5 p.m. March 23, property valued at $646.