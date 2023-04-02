Business People

MUGS

Cupp

Haas

Jennings

Gross

Jeremy Cupp, a member of the Arkansas REALTORS Association, was recently awarded the Graduate REALTOR Institute designation after successfully completing 60 plus hours of education outlined by the National Association of REALTORS and administered by the Arkansas REALTORS Association.

April Haas has joined Stone Bank in Harrison at 1302 U.S. 62/U.S. 65 North as a teller and customer service representative. She has held customer service and management positions with Windstream and GameStop in Harrison.

Shane Jennings, MD, is now the chief medical officer for Baptist Health's hospitals and clinics in western Arkansas and will provide leadership and support to its providers. Jennings earned his bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville before earning his medical degree from American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in Saint Maarten. Jennings went on to complete a residency in emergency medicine at State University of New York. He also completed a fellowship in hyperbaric medicine at SUNY.

Christian Gross will take on the role of vice president of operations at Baptist Health-Fort Smith and Baptist Health-Van Buren. Gross is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and earned a bachelor of science in nutritional sciences and dietetics from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, and is a part of the Executive Healthcare Administration Program at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas. He most recently served as the director of operations with HCA Healthcare overseeing its urgent care service line in Denver.

