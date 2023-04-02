Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services celebrated its 100th year March 15 at a Centennial Celebration Luncheon at Embassy Suites in Little Rock.

Guests were welcomed by board member Stewart Smith. After lunch, individuals and churches who have been giving to the organization for the past 25 or more consecutive years were honored.

Keynote speakers were radio and TV personality and Mountain Pine native Bobby Bones and Eddie Garcia, radio personality, producer of the "Bobby Bones Show" and father of four sons including two he and his wife fostered then adopted.

According to the event program, the organization began as a daycare in 1910 for working mothers, grew to a home for abandoned children and now provides residential care for foster children and at-risk youth. Vera Lloyd also provides training and support for foster and adoptive parents.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins