Central Arkansas 11, Queens (N.C.) 5

ASUN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 7, QUEENS (N.C.) 5

The University of Central Arkansas clinched its second conference series win Saturday at Bear Stadium in Conway, scoring three late runs to beat Queens.

UCA (13-14, 5-3 ASUN) fell behind in the first inning as Queens (5-22, 1-7) scored two runs on a Nick Brassington home run and scored a third on a Connor Manco RBI single to take make it 3-0.

UCA replied with two runs in the bottom of the first after a solo home run from Drew Sturgeon and an RBI single from Kolby Johnson to make it 3-2.

Queens scored once in the third on a Manco RBI double and once in the sixth on a Manco RBI single to take a 5-4 lead after UCA scored twice in the second inning.

The Bears tied the score on a solo home run by Reid Bowman in the seventh inning. Johnson put UCA ahead later in the seventh with an RBI double. Bowman hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to extend the lead to 7-5.

Trent Gregson (1-2) got the win for UCA, pitching the final four innings and allowing two baserunners.