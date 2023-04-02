LET'S TALK: Click way out of pesky subscriptions? Heck yeah





If only we could get out of difficult situations as easily as we can bog ourselves down in them.

That usually isn't how life works, as demonstrated in many a "Lifetime Channel" movie scenario ("She thought she found the perfect man," the announcer used to say in the commercials advertising such movies) or horror-movie scenario that ensues when the protagonists say the demon's/monster's name three times. Whether it's debt or some shenanigan that reduces us to a video shown on "FailArmy," it's a lot harder to back out of those rabbit holes we enter in life.

So it was to my pleasant surprise that I read that on March 23, the Federal Trade Commission proposed a new bill that, if it becomes law, will make it easier for us to cancel the subscriptions that various and sundry companies make it soooo easy to sign up for. "The bill is dubbed 'Click to Cancel' and requires companies to design a hassle-free process for ditching subscriptions," writes Hamid Ganji in a March 27 story at androidheadlines.com.

"Some businesses too often trick consumers into paying for subscriptions they no longer want or didn't sign up for in the first place," FTC chair Lina M. Khan is quoted in the news-release announcement at ftc.gov. "The proposed rule would require that companies make it as easy to cancel a subscription as it is to sign up for one. The proposal would save consumers time and money, and businesses that continued to use subscription tricks and traps would be subject to stiff penalties."

Said businesses know just how to bait our hooks, having taken the old Columbia House Record Club concept and shot it up with steroids and gotten it high on crack.

Yes, you can get these shoes or this fitness-wear outfit for a few dollars if you sign up to become a VIP customer. (I sorta fell for both of these several years ago and make sure I "skip" before the 5th of every month on both subscriptions ... if I forget, they will charge a certain amount to my card after the deadline and I'll have to order something anyway.) You can get a free meal if you just sign up for this meal-subscription service. Some companies offer a "free trial," a come-hither line has hooked more than a few of us. How it's supposed to go: We forget to cancel before the end of the trial period and — bam — the card whose info we submitted to get the free trial is religiously charged each month. I've lost count of the times I've been on the edge of a subscription cliff and nearly stumbled off.

"To cancel a subscription, you're often required to provide the company with feedback on why you're leaving," Ganji writes. "[Some] agencies also ask you to cancel [your] subscription via telephone or in person, which would turn cancellation into a headache."

Telephone/in-person cancellation requirement? Ha. Add these:

"To cancel, you must accomplish the 12 Labors of Hercules."

"To end this service, you must spin straw into gold. Then go on several dates with Rumpelstiltskin."

"Want out of this deal? You must accomplish this feat: Shop at Walmart at exactly 2 p.m. every Saturday for six months straight. You must do so dressed like a Peopleof- walmart.com photo entry. Should you become one — tough toenails."

No more, if the FTC's proposal comes to fruition. Said proposal:

1. Would ensure that it's "at least as easy to cancel a subscription as it was to start it. For example, if you can sign up online, you must be able to cancel on the same website, in the same number of steps."

2. Wouldn't spare us additional come-hithers and other nonsense when we try to cancel, "but before making such pitches, sellers must first ask consumers whether they want to hear them."

3. Would "require sellers to provide an annual reminder to consumers enrolled in negative option programs involving anything other than physical goods, before they are automatically renewed."

Other "click to cancel" options I'd love to see life offer us:

◼️ Click to cancel, or ward off those consequences ushered in by the aforementioned debt and bad-significant-other choices.

◼️ Click to cancel those physical disadvantages of growing old.

◼️ Click to cancel whatever we may bring on ourselves after telling our friends "Hold my beer and watch this!"

◼️ Click to cancel not only that unfortunate social-media post itself, but any chance anyone will see or screen-shoot it beforehand.

◼️ Click to cancel any consequences our hips must pay when a morsel of junk food makes it past our lips.

These aren't likely to come about, but meanwhile, with so many ways to enter subscription Hades, we can use any bit of help in saving us from ourselves.

Click to email (but not to cancel any subscriptions): hwilliams@adgnewsroom.com



