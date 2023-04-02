Club news: DAR, Democrats, Fleet Reserve and more

DAR

The James Bright Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1 p.m. April 3 at First Methodist Church in Bentonville. The program will be Child Abuse in Northwest Arkansas.

Information: (479) 659-2604.

Round Table

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. April 6 at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. The program will be presented by Dr. William Piston and will be titled "We Gave Them Thunder: Marmaduke's Raid and the Civil War in Missouri and Arkansas."

The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to held with the speaker expenses.

Information: (812) 899-2049 or email dkp55@gmail.com.

Altrusa

The Altrusa Club of Rogers will meet at noon April 6 at Foghorn Restaurant. The program will be about abused children in Northwest Arkansas.

Information: (479) 621-3321.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter of the Sons of the America Revolution will meet at 11:30 a.m. April 8 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Visitors are welcome.

Information: (352) 333-3010 or (479) 751-2489 or email jimpartin1@gmail.com.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. April 8 at the Shiloh Meeting Hall, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. The original program has been rescheduled. This month's program will be an open discussion of dye garden plant favorites. Join in on the discussion or learn from others' experience. Share your favorite dye plants and tips on the best methods for planting and growing a dye garden.

Guests are always welcome.

Information: Email nwahandweaversguild@gmail.com.

Chorus

The Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus meets from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. No audition is required and all women are welcome to join.

The chorus is currently preparing to perform with the Bella Vista Men's Chorus at their annual benefit Spring Concert, Sacred Music From the Heart, on April 16.

Information: (479) 619-9668 or email charsorenson@gmail.com.