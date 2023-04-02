Family Assistance Center opening Monday in west Little Rock

The City of Little Rock is joining several community organizations Monday to start a Family Assistance Center in west Little Rock for residents affected by Friday’s tornado.

The center’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at The City Center, 315 N. Shackleford Road.

“This is a significant community partnership that demonstrates the strength and resolve of our City,” said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. “We are united in our commitment to serve those who were impacted by this storm as we move forward together to rebuild. I’m humbled by the outpouring of support from not just this community, but from around the world.

“With the Family Assistance Center, impacted residents will have direct and efficient access to the resources they need, all in one place. I’m so grateful for the nonprofit organizations, community partners and everyone who has stepped up for their friends and neighbors in this time of need.”

The Family Assistance Center is a partnership with Engage Arkansas, Arkansas Baptist Disaster Relief, the Salvation Army, Wolfe Street Foundation, Center for Youth and Families, Goodwill Industries and the United Way. Immanuel Baptist Church, which opened The City Center, is also part of the partnership.

Affected residents will be able to access recovery resources such as water, food, and supplies. They may also work through the center to request volunteer crews to help with tree removal and tarp placement.

Representatives with the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be onsite for residents who need federal assistance. The center will provide case workers and trauma-informed mental health services.

The Little Rock School District will also have a representative at the center for families in transition, and city officials will offer municipal ID services to residents who may need them.

Free lunches and dinners will be offered each day this week, according to a news release.



