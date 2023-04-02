Few words were spoken the first time they met

Suzanne Wong and Bill Yee barely spoke the first time they met.

"We walked in my brother's wedding in Lake Village. We were 11 and 13 or maybe 12 and 14," Bill says. "I'm not sure we spoke three words to each other."

Bill's family lived in Lake Village, and his brother was marrying a woman from Suzanne's hometown, Holly Grove. Both Suzanne and Bill were shy then, a characteristic exacerbated by the teasing of family and friends about their proximity to each other as bridesmaid and groomsman.

"I'll be honest," Bill says. "I'm not even sure if we made eye contact that day."

"We didn't even look at each other," Suzanne confirms.

Neither was driving age and they lived far enough apart that even if they had wanted to see each other again after that milestone event it would have taken great effort. They didn't, though -- at least not yet.

They finished high school and, though neither was aware, both went on to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Bill was on his way to class one day when he saw a wreck on the corner of Maple Street and Garland Avenue.

"Keep in mind, Suzanne was about 12 when I last saw her and now she was in college, but I thought I saw her at that accident," Bill says.

It was Suzanne. She had had a fender bender with a telephone truck and was waiting for the police when Bill drove past.

Bill saw her on campus sometime after that, and they stopped to chat.

Suzanne hadn't expected Bill to resurface in her life after all those years, but it was a nice surprise.

"I was excited that he asked me out," Suzanne says. "And it was a fun time."

They had dinner at the Venesian Inn in Tontitown before going to a Razorbacks basketball game.

"There is usually a line all the way outside, where you wait forever because they don't take reservations," says Bill of the restaurant.

When they got to the front of the line there was no table for two available, but there was a table for four. Bill turned to ask Suzanne if she would mind if they sat with another couple -- a couple neither of them knew -- so they could eat in time to make it to the game.

"Keep in mind, this was our first date," Bill says. "I knew when she said, 'Yes,' that she was OK with that, I knew that I had a winner now because she was so easy-going about it."

For their second date they went to Bill's church, a Baptist church near the campus.

It was then that Bill's family discovered she and Bill had reconnected after all those years.

"His brother was a little surprised because they came by the dorm to pick me up and I came walking out," Suzanne says. "He was really surprised to see me because he didn't know we had started dating."

Suzanne and Bill dated off and on throughout the rest of Suzanne's time in Fayetteville and after she started pharmacy school at Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe.

"We took a little break and then when she got out of pharmacy school we started dating again," Bill says.

Bill and Suzanne were on their way to Suzanne's brother's wedding rehearsal dinner when he asked her to marry him.

They exchanged their vows on July 20, 1986, in Greenville, Miss., after Suzanne's second year of medical school.

There wasn't a venue in either of their hometowns large enough to accommodate the number of guests they and their families wanted to invite to their wedding, with a band and a sit-down dinner.

"My mother-in-law and father-in-law knew a lot of people because they owned a grocery store and they always had Chinese parties," Suzanne says. "I would never have dreamed we would have had such a wonderful wedding. It was really a wonderful time in our lives. We had tons of family there."

Over the years, the Yees have worked together to build their careers and raise their daughters -- oldest daughter, Addison, is a medical student at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock; younger daughter, Peyton, is a student at Georgetown University in Washington.

"We have a lot of common interests," Suzanne says of her husband. "We like the same type of music -- we like Motown sound -- and we like watching the same things. We love the Razorbacks and we like to watch those games together."

They also eat dinner together almost every night, after Bill wraps up his day as senior vice president and Little Rock city president at Citizens Bank and after Suzanne finishes work at her cosmetic and laser surgery center.

"We've adjusted the schedule, really to my schedule, so I'm really fortunate," Suzanne says. "Sometimes we eat fairly late at night but we always try to eat together. We've had to learn how to spend time with each other because both of us are always so busy and have a lot of things going on, but it's just something that's important to us."

If you have an interesting how-we-met story or if you know someone who does, please call (501) 425-7228 or email:

kdishongh@adgnewsroom.com