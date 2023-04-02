First graders go ‘red’ in February

Students in Melanie Madkin's first grade English Language Arts class at Friendship Aspire Academy Pine Bluff Downtown "went red" in honor of February being American Heart Association month, Valentine's Day and Kindness Week toward the end of the month.

With permission from Principal Jherrithan Dukes and Academy Director Ashley Williams, Madkin's class wore red, wrote "well wishes" notes and made a donation to the Arkansas Heart Hospital in Pine Bluff.

"Well, let's just say that 100% of the parents at Friendship Pine Bluff off Main Street really showed up and out for our first monetary project," Madkin said. "Each scholar had an assignment to pledge $1 for a healthier heart, and the mission was very successful."

The $26 donation wasn't a sizable amount, Madkin said, but she added: "The thought behind was very huge."

Doctors and staff even showed their gratitude toward the class through a video.

"As an educator, I love for all my scholars to be well-rounded and well-informed," Madkin said. "I wanted to teach more about compassion, empathy and generosity during this month because it was so befitting."