Flaherty gets away with seven walks, baffles Jays

ST. LOUIS -- Jack Flaherty survived a career-high seven walks and a hit batter in throwing five no-hit innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals scored three unearned runs in the third on their way to a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday for their first win this season.

"Seven walks is not pitching," Flaherty said. "That's not something that's going to work over the long run. I was able to get away with it today."

Bothered by shoulder issues that sidelined him most of last season, Flaherty (1-0) had only one clean inning but it was his final one. Facing the Blue Jays for the first time in his career, he fanned four and benefited from a second-inning double play started by third baseman Nolan Arenado on George Springer.

"I probably shouldn't have been rewarded today the way I was throwing," Flaherty said.

On a windy 46-degree day, Flaherty threw 49 of 95 pitches for strikes.

"I'm actually proud of him," Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol said. "I think we took a big step in the right direction today as far as keeping his cool and figuring out how to make an adjustment rather than allowing it to snowball. That game could have got real ugly in a heartbeat and he didn't allow it to."

Toronto had three hits after getting 16 singles among an opening day, club record 19 hits on Thursday.

"It's weird like you're sitting around waiting, sitting around waiting and you kind of need someone to get the hit," Toronto Manager John Schneider said. "We just didn't get it today. But I thought the approach was good."

A two-out throwing error by third baseman Matt Chapman led to the three unearned Cardinals runs in the third. Paul Goldschmidt, who is 6 for 9 against Kevin Gausman (0-1), gave the Cardinals runners at first and third on a bloop single with two outs. Then, Chapman bobbled Arenado's grounder and threw wide of first base, allowing the first run to score.

GIANTS 7, YANKEES 5 Camillo Doval retired Giancarlo Stanton on a game-ending, double-play grounder with the bases loaded and San Francisco hung on for a victory over New York.

RANGERS 16, PHILLIES 3 Marcus Semien led off with a home run, Mitch Garver hit two and Texas clubbed Philadelphia.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 7, NATIONALS 1 Matt Olson hit two of Atlanta's four home runs, and Spencer Strider struck out nine batters in six scoreless innings leading the Braves to a victory over Washington.

BREWERS 3, CUBS 1 William Contreras hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Milwaukee's three-run eighth inning, and the Brewers beat Chicago.

DODGERS 10, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Trayce Thompson hit three home runs and Clayton Kershaw got the best of an old personal rival, helping Los Angeles roll to a victory over Arizona.

METS 6, MARLINS 2 Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead double, Tylor Megill struck out seven over five innings and New York beat Miami.

PADRES 8, ROCKIES 4 Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run home run and Matt Carpenter added a two-run double to back fellow newcomer Michael Wacha and lead San Diego over Colorado.

REDS 6, PIRATES 2 Jake Fraley came off the bench to hit a three-run home run, Kevin Newman had a two-run shot and Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 13, ATHLETICS 1 Taylor Ward homered and drove in four runs, and Los Angeles scored 11 times in the third inning to beat Oakland.

ASTROS 6, WHITE SOX 4 Kyle Tucker hit a pair of run-scoring singles and Yordan Alvarez had three hits to lead Houston over Chicago.

GUARDIANS 2, MARINERS 0 Aaron Civale pitched seven smooth innings, and Josh Naylor and Andres Gimenez homered as Cleveland beat Seattle.

RAYS 12, TIGERS 2 Zach Eflin is off to a nice start after signing the largest free-agent contract in Tampa Bay history, pitching five strong innings and getting lots of offensive support in a rout of Detroit.

RED SOX 9, ORIOLES 8 Adam Duvall ended the game with his second two-run home run after left fielder Ryan McKenna dropped a two-out fly in the ninth, giving Boston a win over Baltimore. Duvall had four hits and five RBI.

TWINS 2, ROYALS 0 Sonny Gray pitched five scoreless innings in a combined four-hitter, Jose Miranda had an RBI single, and Minnesota beat Kansas City.





Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio (8) is out at second as St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) turns a double play to end the top of the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman follows through on a two-run single as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen, left, watches during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after scoring during the third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday, April 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) and Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrate after scoring during the third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday, April 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker, left, is safe at first for an RBI single as the throw gets away from Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman, rear, is tagged out at home by Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty smiles in the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday, April 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) and Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrate a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

