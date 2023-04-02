Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

WHITE HALL FOOD EXPRESS, 8003 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection March 22. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of such matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Corrected. Sending electronic copy of guidelines. Electrical boxes and conduit on wall in preparation area are not easily cleanable. Observation: No test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observation: Non working coolers and other equipment in preparation and storage areas. Corrective Action: The PREMISES shall be free of items that are unnecessary to the operation or maintenance of the establishment such as EQUIPMENT that is nonfunctional or no longer used and litter. Observation: Area around cooking equipment and electrical boxes visibly soiled. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

FAMILY DOLLAR, 5316 Dollarway Road. Dates of inspections/followups: Jan. 30 -- Hot dogs (52 degrees F) and eggs (42 degrees F) in the back cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Eggs were moved to the dairy cooler during inspection and other foods were being pulled to be discarded. Food in the cooler that reads above 41 degrees F should be discarded. Feb. 7 -- Bologna (49 degrees F) and cheese (49 degrees F) in the back cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Inspector informed the employee that the food that had been in the refrigerator overnight and out of temperature should be discarded and the food that was currently being stocked be moved to another cooler. Feb. 16: Refrigerator that was out of temperature on the previous inspection date was unplugged during the inspection. Inspector spoke the manager and asked her to call inspector when the refrigerator was repaired and before they placed any food items back in it. March 22 -- no violations reported.

HOPE AND FAITH LEARNING CENTER, 1000 S. Cherry St. Date of opening inspection March 16. No hot water observed at the hand washing sink in the restroom. Hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT.

HOPE AND FAITH LEARNING CENTER, 1000 S. Cherry St. Date of follow-up inspection March 27. Previous violation corrected.

SAPACH LLC "SUBWAY," 1620 S. Main St. Date of inspection March 27. Observed the blade of the vegetable slicer to have visible chipping. The vegetable slicer blade should be resurfaced to be smooth.

CAM PIZZA LLC - (DBA DOMINO'S), 2300 S. Olive St. Date of inspection March 24. Trash cans containing food residue observed being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Trash cans were covered during inspection.

LITTLE CAESAR'S, 2300 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection March 24. Observed build up of food debris on the shelves holding the pans of dough in the prep area. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. No hot water observed at the hand washing sinks throughout the facility. The water source and system shall be of sufficient capacity to meet the peak water demands of the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. Trash cans containing food residue observed not being stored covered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be stored covered when not in continuous use.

TACO BELL, 2712 Olive St. Date of inspection March 23. Observed an accumulation of food residue on the make line that is not in use. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed trash cans in kitchen containing food residue that are not being kept covered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be kept covered when not in continuous use.

ADC-PINE BLUFF WORK COMPLEX, 890 Freeline Drive. Date of inspection March 22. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Split/frayed metal pans could contaminate food with metal particles. Replace damaged pans. Paint peeling from ceiling over dish machine and safety switch not working on large floor mixer. Repair these items.

BROOKSHIRE FOOD STORE, 8503 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection March 22. The cutting board in the produce department should be resurfaced or replaced. Observed cracked paint on the floor and bottom of walls in disrepair in the meat department. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.