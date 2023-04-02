Sections
VIVA HOG VEGAS

Frenzied fun

UA Razorbacks, fans fill Vegas hotel at reception by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:55 a.m.
.Bryan Godwin, Brayden Godwin, Tyler Billson, Mike Martina and Brock Martin on 3/23/2023 at a Pep Rally and Team Send Off at the Vdara Hotel, Las Vegas. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


LAS VEGAS -- The Vdara Hotel was the place to be March 23 for Razorback Men's Basketball fans for a rowdy send-off before the Sweet 16 game at T-Mobile Stadium.

The Razorback Foundation hosted a reception before the send-off for donors and school officials where they enjoyed drinks from the "Razor Bar" and were given red and white pompoms, stickers and banners to show their support at the send-off.


Non Razorback hotel guests could barely get through the entrance way of the team's hotel as fans dressed in team colors packed the lobby and out the front doors leading to the team bus while performing hog calls and other cheers as they waited for the team to pass through. The Razorback Marching Band and cheer teams added to the excited atmosphere.

The Razorbacks gave it the old college try but didn't advance to the next round, losing to the University of Connecticut Huskies 88-65.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



Print Headline: Frenzied fun

