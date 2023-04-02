Friday's storms in Garland, Stone and Prairie counties studied for tornado activity

A staff meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock said Sunday that officials are surveying three counties located west, north and east of Pulaski County to determine if damages reported there were caused by tornadoes or straight-line winds.

Colby Pope said that surveyors are investigating an area in Garland County near Pine Mountain where damage reports were received. He said the storm cell that passed over Garland County is the same one that produced the tornado that initially touched down in Little Rock.

“We want to make sure it wasn’t on the ground earlier in the Hot Springs vicinity,” Pope said. “We’re also trying to confirm reports of possible damage in Stone County and also in Prairie County, near and just northeast of Des Arc, so those will be some places we’ll be surveying in coming days. Sometimes we get damage reports that turn out to be straight-line winds, but we have to conduct a survey to know for sure.”

Pope said there is some concern regarding a system approaching from the west that could bring another round of severe weather as early as Tuesday. As the warm front moves closer to Arkansas, some areas of the state could begin seeing rain on Sunday night.

“This is going to prime the environment for the potential on Tuesday,” he said. “We’ll see a lot more moisture and a lot warmer temperatures that we’ll notice Monday and even during the day on Tuesday. We expect the next round of severe weather, at least the potential for severe weather, will be late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.”

Pope said all hazards — high winds, large hail and tornadoes — are possible with the system.

The National Weather Service office in North Little Rock has confirmed that Friday's EF-3 tornado, with winds reaching 165 miles per hour, that destroyed portions of west Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood and Jacksonville cut a path of destruction through the metro area that stretched for 32 miles before the twister dissipated.

Pope said on Sunday that surveyors have determined that the worst damage was along a northeast track from the North Shackleford Road area into west Little Rock before the storm crossed the Arkansas River into North Little Rock.