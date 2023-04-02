Friday’s tornadoes weigh heavy on QB recruit





University of Arkansas class of 2025 quarterback target Grayson Wilson visited the Hogs for Saturday's scrimmage a day after seeing Central Arkansas and his hometown of North Little Rock hit by a catastrophic tornado.

While his home escaped damage, many of his neighbors weren't so fortunate.

"My neighborhood is pretty damaged and we're going home and we'll probably be cleaning up later today," Wilson said as he and his parents headed home after the visit. "Our house is OK and my family is good."

Wilson, 6-3, 190 pounds, of Central Arkansas Christian, made his first visit to Fayetteville since receiving an offer from the Hogs on March 4.

He was at school texting his family, who were at home when the EF3 tornado with winds up to 165 mph tore through the area.

"I was texting them to make sure where they were and if they were OK," Wilson said.

The news for some of his classmates weren't as good.

"I have some friends whose houses got hit," Wilson said. "It was just sad sitting next to them and their parents were telling them their house had been destroyed. One of my friends lives near me and his house had a tree fall on it and my bio teacher, his house was also damaged pretty bad. He lives in Little Rock."

Wilson has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Illinois, Pittsburgh and the University of Central Arkansas while drawing interest from schools like Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and South Carolina. He completed 147 of 251 passes for 1,778 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing 84 times for 530 yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Wilson also excels in baseball and basketball. He averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds this season while earning all-conference and all-state honors.

Possessing a 90 mph fastball, Wilson was 8-0 as a freshman on the baseball team while striking out 71 batters in 51 innings and having a 1.09 ERA. He batted .290 with a home run and also led the team in runs batted in.

Getting home after school Friday was a challenge for Wilson.

"I couldn't get into my neighborhood at the very beginning because there was only one way to get in and it was blocked off I think by a tree," Wilson said. "I hung out with some friends for awhile and I got home about 10 last [Friday] night."

Friday's experience makes Wilson appreciative of the normalcy, he said.

"It makes you very thankful for the things you take for granted. It's like your house and all the things you have inside your house," he said. "Even the little things that you always assume will be there."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Grayson Wilson highlights

Grayson Wilson






