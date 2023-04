FYI Calendar: Botanical Garden goes to the birds on April 8

April 2 (Sunday)

Vintage Market Days -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. $10 all three days; $5 Sunday only; children 12 and younger free. vintagemarketdays.com.

Sunday Music -- Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Survival of the Unfit" -- A world premiere of a dramedy by Oren Safdie,2 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25-$50. Final performance. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

"Sanctuary City" -- A boy, a girl and a quest for home, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through April 9, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

April 3 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio 55+ -- Perspective Drawing with Owen Buffington, 1-3 p.m. Mondays through May 22, Crystal Bridges Museum. $150. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CD Release Show -- For harpist Beth Stockdell's "Beneath the Starry Moonlight," 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. stockdell.com.

Yoga at FPL -- 6-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "The Wife Upstairs" by Rachel Hawkins, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

April 4 (Tuesday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

APO Small Bites -- Vivaldi's "Four Seasons," 7 p.m., Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St. $40. arphil.org.

April 5 (Wednesday)

Adult ESL Class -- 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bilingual Family Story Time -- 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Achieve It -- Power of Attorney/End of Life Legal Aid Workshop, 5:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Attracting Beneficial Insects -- With Eric Fuselier, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Portrait Photography Basics -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Wednesdays Over Water -- Wine dinner with E&J Gallo Winery, 6-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

April 6 (Thursday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chapter Chicks -- A women's book club, 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Conversation -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Scribblers & Scribes -- 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

English Conversation Group -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Citizenship Classes -- 3:30-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Neurodiverse Night -- 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m. Thursdays & Fridays, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Navigating Medicaid -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Master & Apprentice, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

April 7 (Friday)

Art Trail Tour -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

What The Health -- The Opioid Crisis, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Art By The Glass -- With Alan Rodriguez of Razo Studios, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

April 8 (Saturday)

Spring Foraged & Found Centerpieces -- With John Ford, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $65. ozarkfolkways.org.

Personal Financial Education Workshop -- 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tarot Readings -- With Red Star, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. usingart.org.

Songwriting Workshop -- With Jack Williams, noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40. ozarkfolkways.org.

Holi Festival -- Noon-3 p.m., Momentary Green at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

Studio Demo -- With Sara Schellenberg, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bonjour, Amis! -- French fun with Bentonville High School, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Crafternoon -- Seed pods, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Reading the Greens -- A mini-golf fundraiser, 6-10 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. $45-$165. faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

"Birds and Beverages" — A special collaboration with Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation, Wild Birds Unlimited, and the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 2:30-5:30 p.m. April 8 at the garden in Fayetteville. Guests are encouraged to bring their own binoculars and to dress for the weather. $45. bgozarks.org/events.