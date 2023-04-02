FYI Calendar: Fort Smith libraries help pets in need this month

All Month

All locations of the Fort Smith Public Library will hold a pet food and supply drive for Fort Smith Animal Haven during the month of April. Items on their wish list include kitty litter, dog and cat treats, wet kitten and puppy food, large dog food, hard cat food, cat and dog toys, Tide pods, bleach, vinyl gloves, paper towels, blankets, towels, paper plates or bowls, plastic spoons and forks, Dawn dishwashing liquid, harnesses of all sizes, and hard-cover carriers large and small. Bring your donations to any Fort Smith Public Library location during the month of April and help out a pet in need. 783-0229.

April 2 (Sunday)

"The Phantom Tollbooth" -- Presented by the Young Actors Guild, 2 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $10-$15. weareyag.com.

April 3 (Monday)

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Bingo Night -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, 5400 Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith. Free.

April 4 (Tuesday)

Yoga at The Mill -- 5:30 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday, The Mill co-working space at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. $10. 434-8631.

Pickleball At The Bakery -- 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 25, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. 434-8631.

RAM Sketch -- With Laura Wattles, 7-8 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum via Zoom and Facebook Live. Free for ages 10 and older. Register at fsram.org/ram-sketch.

STOMP -- 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $40-$60. fortsmithconventioncenter.org.

April 5 (Wednesday)

Wednesday Night Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

April 6 (Thursday)

Movie Night -- High school film night, hosted by the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. The 90-minute program features short films entered in past festivals by talented high school students. Titles include "Luke," "Breaking Point," "Seesaw," "Taking a Seat for Justice," "Scam of the Century," "Fish Hook," and more. $5 donation suggested; food trucks & beverages available. fortsmithfilm.com, bakeryfs.com.

Lecture Live -- With Jeffry Cantu, speaking on how "art helps me to overcome PTSD and gives me the freedom to break imposed labels and rules to create a more vibrant life," 7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

April 7 (Friday)

Toddler Tours -- For ages 2-5, by appointment, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. 785-2787. fsram.org.

Gallery Tours -- For school groups and adults, by appointment, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. 785-2787. fsram.org.

April 8 (Saturday)

Spring Foraged & Found Centerpieces -- With John Ford, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $65. ozarkfolkways.org.

Songwriting Workshop -- With Jack Williams, noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40. ozarkfolkways.org.

