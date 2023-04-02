The nation in brief: Rail cars, tainted soil removed from site

Rail cars, tainted soil removed from site

Crews have started removing contaminated soil and damaged rail cars left behind by Thursday's fiery derailment in southwest Minnesota.

Authorities said Friday afternoon the ethanol fire that burned for hours had been extinguished. But large water tanks and railroad firefighting equipment remained at the site to handle any flare-ups as damaged tank cars are removed.

The town of Raymond, which is about 100 miles west of Minneapolis, had to be evacuated after 22 cars, including 10 carrying ethanol, left the tracks.

Four of the tank cars ruptured and caught fire. But the several hundred residents were allowed to return home by midday Thursday, and no injuries were reported.

The Kandiyohi County sheriff's office said BNSF railroad crews began removing some of the contaminated soil under and around the tracks early Friday. Once investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board gave the OK, workers started to remove the damaged rail cars.

It's not clear how long the cleanup will take and no cause of the derailment has been determined.

GOP figure convicted of trafficking girls

MINNEAPOLIS -- A formerly well-connected GOP donor was convicted Friday of enticing teenage girls with gifts, cash and money in exchange for sex.

A federal jury found Anton Lazzaro, 32, guilty of seven counts involving "commercial sex acts" with five girls ages 15 and 16 in 2020. The charges carry mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years with a maximum of life in prison.

The jury will return to court Monday to determine what property the government can seize based on each conviction, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Lazzaro, who contends the charges against him were politically motivated, plans to appeal, a spokeswoman for his attorneys said in a statement to The Associated Press.

"He will vigorously seek reversal of his conviction," Stacy Bettison said. "Mr. Lazzaro trusts he will be vindicated."

His co-defendant, 21-year-old Gisela Castro Medina, pleaded guilty to two counts last year. She testified against Lazzaro.

Prosecutors argued during the trial that Lazzaro enlisted Medina, whom he initially paid for sex, to recruit other teenagers.

Lazzaro's attorney, Daniel Gerdts, argued that government's "salacious" prosecution was based on "completely unfounded" allegations.

Death threats flood into N.Y. DA's office

NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has been inundated with racist death threats amid his office's historic indictment of former President Donald Trump, The New York Daily News reported.

Multiple email addresses associated with Bragg's website were targeted. The correspondence was shared exclusively with the Daily News by a senior adviser to Bragg, who asked to remain anonymous.

Included in a litany of typo-laden emails sent to Bragg's office were threats on the prosecutor's life.

"Hay George Soros a**hole puppet If you want President Trump come and get me to," read one email. "Remember we are everywhere and we have guns."

On Bragg's website, where people can sign up to receive updates about Bragg's work, scores of people entered fake names using racial epithets targeting him.

The largely anonymous onslaught comes as Trump's social media posts directed at Bragg escalated following his indictment.

Police kill man sought in arson, 2 deaths

WYOMISSING, Pa. -- Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man in eastern Pennsylvania who was wanted in an arson at a New Jersey motel -- and being sought for questioning in a double slaying there -- and was also wanted in a double shooting in Philadelphia, authorities said.

State police in Berks County say troopers were alerted Thursday evening to be on the lookout for Vaughn Perkins, 53, of Philadelphia, who was being sought in Monday's arson at the Gloucester County, N.J., motel. Police said the same person had walked up to a Philadelphia home earlier Thursday afternoon and shot two people sitting on a porch.

Authorities in New Jersey said he was also wanted in an investigation of the slayings of Steven Smith, 52, of Atco, and Tabitha Price, 56, of Gulf Shores, Ala., who were found shot to death in another room at the motel. The homicides remain under investigation, authorities in New Jersey said Friday.

Police said the suspect was spotted in the borough of Wyomissing and a short pursuit began after local police units tried to pull him over. Police said the suspect drove into the backyard of a home, and the suspect -- who they said had "a rifle with a scope across his chest" -- did not obey the commands of officers.

Police said state troopers and local officers from West Reading and Wyomissing fired, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Berks County coroner's office.

"I'm not certain of his motive, but ... we are very fortunate that no one else was injured," District Attorney John Adams told reporters Friday.







