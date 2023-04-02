SWAC

GRAMBLING STATE 8-19, UAPB 2-6

Brandon Simon his. a solo home run to right field for UAPB (8-18, 1-8 Southwestern Athletic Confernece) in the eighth inning of Saturday's doubleheader against Grambling State (12-15, 8-1), giving the Golden Lions a 2-1 lead, but the Tigers responded with six runs in the ninth inning and 10 of their 19 runs in the first four innings of the second game at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

Simon also had a sacrifice fly in the first inning of the first game that scored Isaiah Cohens to tie the game at 1-1. Grambling State's six runs in the ninth came on a three-run double from Trevor Hatton, who later scored on Cameron Buford's RBI single, and Julian Murphy added an RBI single.

Micah Brown, Ben Van Maanen and Brad Mican had two hits each for the Golden Lions in the second game. Mican had a two-run triple in the third inning, cutting the Tigers' lead to 6-3, but he was thrown out at home plate trying to score on the play. Van Maanen had an RBI single in the fifth inning.