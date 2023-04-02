ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Guest cellist joins Quapaw Quartet for Schubert Quintet

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC: Chamber with cello

Cellist Zuill Bailey, in Arkansas this weekend to play Antonin Dvorak's Cello Concerto with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (3 p.m. today at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway), sticks around to play Franz Schubert's Quintet in C major, D.956, with the orchestra's Quapaw Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

Bailey is the orchestra's Richard Sheppard Arnold Artist of Distinction. The quartet members are Meredith Maddox Hicks and Charlotte Crosmer, violins; Timothy MacDuff, viola; and Chava Appiah, cello. It's the fifth concert in the orchestra's 2022-23 River Rhapsodies Chamber Music series.

Also on the program: orchestra percussionists Madison Shake, Erick Saoud, Rick Dimond and Ryan Lewis play Steve Reich's "Mallet Quartet" and Ross Ahlhorn, trumpet; Andrew Irvin, violin; and Kazuo Murakami, piano, play the Trio for Trumpet, Violin and Piano by Eric Ewazen.

Tickets are $26, $10 for students and active duty military. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

Singer Genine Latrice Perez joins the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas and the Fayetteville Jazz Collective for their "Battle of the Bands" concert Saturday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) 'Battling' bands

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas offers "Battle of the Bands," a collaboration/competition with Fayetteville Jazz Collective, plus a guest singer — Genine Latrice Perez — 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.

For the program, the orchestra and Music Director Paul Haas alternate pieces with those played by the jazz band, then play some together. Sponsors are Bob & Becky Alexander and Greenwood Gearheart.

Tickets are $36-$60 with discounts for students and free for children under 18 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit sonamusic.org.

ETC.: Legacies & Lunch

Brian Thompson, retired from a 34-year career with Tyson Foods, will discuss his book, "Saving the Buffalo River — Again," for the Central Arkansas Library System's Legacies & Lunch series, noon-1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Thompson's book is a firsthand account of the seven-year controversy over a permit quietly granted in 2013 for a large industrial hog farm along the banks of Big Creek, a major tributary of the Buffalo National River. It's free to attend; register at tinyurl.com/y27x5b7a.

Maya Project

The Celebrate! Maya Project is marking the 95th birthday of the late poet, author and actor Maya Angelou with a series of April events, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday with the debut screening of "A Journey Back to Now," a documentary that traces a group of 19 circus performers from the streets of Battambang, Cambodia, trying to get a grip on the horrors of the Khmer Rouge regime, at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock.

The rest of the lineup:

◼️ 6 p.m. Friday: A benefit concert featuring the Rodney Block Collective, with an opening birthday homage to Angelou by Arkansas poet and artist CC Mercer, at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College Center for Humanities and Arts Theater, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Tickets are $25-$35; visit tinyurl.com/53hkyws6.

◼️ 6 p.m. April 12: The third annual Sisterhood & Social Justice, a virtual gathering with music, poetry, and inspiration, a collaboration with the Coretta Scott King Center.

◼️ 11:30 a.m. April 18: Celebrating Maya@95 Birthday Luncheon and Celebration, featuring 2023 Spirit of Maya award recipient Barbara Higgins Bond, music by Kami Renee and poetry by youth members of the Writeous Poets, Heifer International Headquarters, 1 World Ave., Little Rock.

◼️ 10 a.m. April 29: Inaugural "Celebrating Maya Community Festival," in collaboration with Central High School Historic District's Neighborhood Alliance, Little Rock Centennial Park, 1850 W. 16th St., Little Rock.

A single $95 ticket covers the screening, the luncheon and the community festival. Visit tinyurl.com/53hkyws6.

For more information, visit celebratemayaproject.org or email Celebrate! Maya Project President Janis F. Kearney at janis@celebratemayaproject.org.

Sensory Day

In recognition of World Autism Awareness Month, Mid-America Science Museum, 500 Mid America Blvd., Hot Springs, hosts a Sensory Day, 9-11 a.m. Tuesday for families and children with autism or other sensory sensitivities. Through funding by the Elisabeth D. Wagner Foundation, the first 125 event participants will get into the museum free.

The museum holds four Sensory Days throughout the year. Mid-America Science Museum Chief Executive Officer Diane LaFollette explains that the museum's "loud sounds and bright lights ... can be overwhelming for some of our guests who are sensitive to so much sensory stimulation. On Sensory Days, we turn down the lights and the volume to ensure the museum is a place for all curious minds." A sensory guide available at the museum's website offers safe exploration of each exhibit; sensory backpacks available at the front desk provide noise-reducing headphones, sunglasses and fidget toys.

General admission is $12, $10 for children 3-12 and senior citizens 65 and older, $11 for teachers and military. Museum hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (501) 767-3461 or visit midamericamuseum.org.

Autism awareness

Three mothers of autistic children are putting on the second annual Autism Awareness Funday, 2-4 p.m. April 15 in Pavilions 3-6 at Murray Lock and Dam Park, 5900 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock. Admission is free; the event, celebrating autistic youngsters while also bringing community awareness, will feature autism-friendly games, food and entertainment. Call (501) 298-9030.

Garden series

Leslie Cooper of Quail Forever will discuss "Designing a Shade Garden For Pollinators," 9 a.m. April 15 on the lawn by the Bell House at Mount Holly Cemetery, 1200 Broadway, Little Rock. It's part of the Mount Holly Garden Series. Admission is free; take a lawn chair.

The remaining lineup for 2023:

◼️ May 20: "Seedlings for Landscaping Needs," James Shelton, Baucum Nursery manager, Arkansas Forestry Commission

◼️ June 17: "Fish, Tadpoles, and Decorative Features for Lawn and Garden," Mark Gibson, Green Thumb Water Gardens

◼️ July 15: "Gardening With The Red, White and Blue," Ted Lewis, owner, Floral Express

◼️ Aug. 19: "Hydrangeas: Those Tried and True, As Well As New !!!," Master Gardener Susan Rose

◼️ Sept. 16: "Creating a Community Seed Pantry," Genevieve Neumeier

◼️ Oct. 21: "Gardening!!!! It's for the Birds (and Wildlife !!!!)," Central Arkansas Master Naturalist Lynn Foster.

Call (501) 372-3372 or email mewtfrontporchlady@gmail.com.