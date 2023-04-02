Hampton sees promise in 1st Lions scrimmage

For Lion Fever Day, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football team held its first scrimmage under Alonzo Hampton with the Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South band on hand, the Golden Lions' first semblance of a game atmosphere in the spring.

"Why wouldn't you have a band on Lions' Day?" Hampton said.

Trey Glymph converted both of his field goal attempts, Jalen Macon threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Maurice Lloyd, and Kierstan Rogers ran 10 yards for another TD before a sparse crowd enjoying a sunny Saturday afternoon at Simmons Bank Field at Golden Lion Stadium.

"Obviously, anytime you scrimmage, there's going to be some good and some bad," Hampton said. "At times the offense looked really good, and at times the defense looked really good. I thought Trey did a good job making his two field goals. We feel good, but we've got nine practices left, so we'll be good."

Although Hampton, who was hired in December, said he has not established a depth chart, Macon took the field along with the first-string offense and led the Golden Lions 70 yards down to the defense's 5 on the opening drive. Glymph finished the series with a field goal.

"We don't have a No. 1 anything," Hampton said. "We've just got guys going out there competing every day and we'll continue to compete as we go throughout the camp, and then we'll decide our depth chart moving forward."

Macon is one of three returning quarterbacks trying to succeed graduate Skyler Perry as the starting quarterback. Macon suffered a season-ending ankle injury last October against Southern University, moving Chancellor Edwards to the top backup role at the time.

Edwards is back, along with Mekhi Hagens, who redshirted in 2022.

"I just wanted to show that I'm still here," Macon said. "Going through an injury, you kind of feel down about yourself and what not, but coming back and recovering, I feel pretty good to be back with my team."

As the quarterbacks audition for the starting role, Rogers is making his case to be the next featured back with Kayvon Britten having transferred to Tarleton State University. He and Johness Davis took most of the carries among a pool of six running backs.

The defense picked up its intensity and pressured the quarterbacks more as the scrimmage went on, but defensive coordinator David Calloway wanted more from his unit in the way of reacting to big stops.

"I think the first part we played pretty good. Assignment-wise, we were playing pretty good; we just weren't playing with excitement," Calloway said. "That's why I challenged them to be more excited about making big plays, something we've still got to instill in them. Celebrate with each other, not individually."

Linebacker Mike Riley made a key stop after a break in the scrimmage with an interception.

Hampton was happy the offense committed no turnovers, and Calloway was pleased the defense committed no major busts.

"The biggest thing we're looking for now is effort," Calloway said. "Guys are trying to be focused and do it the right way."

The spring game on April 22 will conclude the offseason camp.

UAPB's 2023 football schedule will be released early this week.