‘Hidden figures’ are honored in PB area

Editor's note: This is part one of a two-part series.

Twelve distinguished women of Jefferson County were honored Thursday night during the City of Pine Bluff's inaugural production of the Hidden Figures Women's Celebration. About 200 guests filled the Pine Bluff Convention Center Banquet Room to celebrate the women who have contributed to their communities.

Hosted by Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and special projects coordinator Imaobong Etim, it was a consensus effort to make sure the women were recognized and celebrated.

"These women are not always in the spotlight," Washington said. "Some of these women may not ever share all they have accomplished because they are humble."

Etim said the night was about shining a light on the various ways the women have contributed to the community and the impact they have had and will continue to have.

Those women were Girtha Adway, Donna Dial, Dr. Martha Flowers, Mary Ann Lee, Etoyle Kirby Mouser, Haley J.Norris, Dr. Margaret Denise Boyd-Owens, Trisha Shank, Margaret Smith, Kim Jones Sneed, Thedora Clemmons Trammell and Dr. Margarette Williams.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Lady Lions basketball team was also recognized for their accomplishments during the event.

"It's important to note that there are more hidden figures in our community," Etim said. "It is our goal to showcase different women each year. We have amazing women in our city and it's important that they have a platform such as this."

The following is a list of the first six honorees:

Girtha Leona Adway

Adway was born June 6, 1939, to Lottie Mae Terry and Eddie Patterson Sr. in Gethsemane, a small community outside Pine Bluff. She attended school at Sherrill-Rosenwald and later graduated from Altheimer High School. After graduating high school, she enrolled at Arkansas AM&N College (now UAPB). During this time of transition, she met and started to work for Catherine Bellingrath. Bellingrath got started in the caregiving profession.

When Bellingrath became ill, Adway took care of her because Bellingrath did not want to be placed in a nursing facility. Adway started her caregiving service in 1989. Since that time, she has hired many other health professionals to take care of elderly patients or those who have health issues.

Also during this time, Adway started a catering business with her niece Pamela Gardner. She has catered to some of the most prestigious clients in Pine Bluff and surrounding areas. She ran both businesses for more than 40 years. Adway is a licensed renaissance health professional and hospice care professional. She has worked with the Salvation Army, thrift stores and various other organizations. In taking care of health-related clients, she traveled to Paris, London and Switzerland and all over the United States assisting clients who were not able to travel alone. She no longer has her catering business, but because she has a love for people, she still takes care of her elderly clients and assists other health care professionals.

Donna Dial

Dial is a lifetime resident of Pine Bluff. She received her early education from Watson Chapel schools and later attended SEARK College. She started her career with South Arkansas Business Solutions Inc. in 2014 as a sales consultant, where she has been a partner since 2021. South Arkansas Business Solutions Inc. specializes in office, janitorial and breakroom supplies, as well as office furniture and equipment.

Much of her spare time is spent volunteering with several nonprofit organizations. She serves as a board member for Voices for Children, as well as on the SEARK College Board of Trustees. A 2020 graduate from the Leadership Pine Bluff class, she works closely with the Pine Bluff Small Business Organization. She welcomes new business members at ribbon-cutting events with the Pine Bluff Chamber Red Coats, as well as the White Hall Chamber Blue Coats. She spends time working with the United Way and Fitzhugh Cemetery.

She has been married to Mark, for almost 23 years. They have a blended family of five children, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is a member of the Hazel Street Church of Christ. She enjoys spending time with her family, friends, her puppies Taz and Max, and the outdoors.

"I am truly honored to have received this award," Dial said. "I love Pine Bluff and believe we can be great again, if not better. We have to support one another to achieve this goal."

Dr. Martha Flowers

Flowers was the third of six children to Dr. Cleon and Martha L. Flowers in Pine Bluff. She is a graduate of Southeast Junior and Senior High School, Howard University and Meharry Medical College. Before attending Meharry Medical College, she taught laboratory science at Arkansas AM&N College (now UAPB) for two years.

After training at Martin Luther King Hospital in Los Angeles, she worked at Lee County Cooperative Clinic in Marianna, where she served as medical director. Flowers joined her father in private practice in Pine Bluff in 1978, where she continues to practice medicine.

For nearly 20 years, Flowers has dedicated her practice to preventive medicine and patient education. Her commitment to serving others has extended well beyond the boundaries of medicine. She is a lifetime member of the NAACP's Pine Bluff Chapter and a member of the UAPB Foundation Fund Board.

An avid reader, Flowers is constantly in search of knowledge and information and aggressively seeks to give that knowledge back to the youths, her family and the community. She is the mother of one daughter, Elizabeth Taylor.

Mary Ann Lee

Lee is the owner and proprietor of Indigo Blue Coffeehouse. Before opening the shop, she had a decorated career in Michigan. In Detroit, she served as the city's affirmative action manager and staff administrator for the Human Rights Commission, where she managed the Commission Women's Committee. She has a long career in advancing civil rights through her tenure as the civil rights and complaints director for the Detroit branch of the NAACP. Her work included a Get Out the Vote (GOTV) voter mobilization effort, which, with the help of volunteers, registered more than 100,000 voters in 1993.

In her subsequent role as deputy director/chief operating officer for the Detroit NAACP, she created the voter initiative for the Detroit branch called "Take Your Soles to the Polls," which included voter registration, voter education and voter assistance as part of a voter mobilization initiative. Additionally, she co-founded the Freedom Institute for Economic, Social Justice and Political Empowerment Inc.

The institute regularly convened an annual think tank called "Freedom Weekend," which included widely known speakers such as the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Rev. Al Sharpton, attorney Johnny Cochran, gospel singer Inez Andrews, rapper Douggie Fresh and others. The institute also focused on employment, Black entrepreneurship, women's issues, education and youth leadership development.

In 2010, she moved to Pine Bluff. She worked for five years as a senior community program specialist for Arkansas Girl Scouts, developing partnerships with local community groups in Southeast Arkansas to recruit girls to Girl Scout leadership development programs. Over the course of her employment with the organization, she recruited more than 750 girls in Southeast Arkansas and hired 15 college students and retirees to facilitate these programs. In 2016, she left her job with Girls Scouts to open Indigo Blue Coffeehouse.

Indigo Blue is housed in a historic building in the Pine Bluff Downtown Commercial District. The enterprise began in 2013 when Lee decided to open a business in the downtown area. She purchased a dilapidated building at 212 W. Barraque St. and committed to renovating the building for her new venture, Books and Java LLC. With the technical assistance of Economic and Community Development, renovations were completed in early 2017. Indigo Blue Coffeehouse opened in June 2017 and is gaining momentum as a successful business venture every year.

Etoyle Mouser

Mouser was born in Greenbrier. She graduated from the Arkansas State Teachers College, receiving a bachelor of science and a master of science in English. She spent her career as an educator, teaching at Humphrey High for 11 years and Pine Bluff High for 28 years.

Her distinguished career and life of service have also included tenures as chairperson of the English Department at Pine Bluff High, president of the Arkansas Council of Teachers of English, chairperson of the Arkansas Advisory Council on Secondary Education and president of the Epsilon chapter -- Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Mouser is the co-director of the Arkansas retired teachers association, Area 5.

Mouser is the mother of two sons who live in Pine Bluff. One is an attorney and the other a businessman. She has four grandsons and two granddaughters. She is also devoted to serving at her church, where she has helped wherever needed, such as singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, acting as a study leader, public relations liaison as well as the chairperson of several committees. She has also been involved in supporting the United Way, her neighborhood watch and the Salvation Army.

At age 97, Mouser continues to keep up with Pine Bluff issues, particularly those on education. She also has a nearly perfect voting record in elections. She loves to spend time in genealogical research, reading, visiting Trinity Village residents, participating in their Vespers service, exercising and attending her book club.

Haley J. Norris

Norris was born in Pine Bluff. In 2005, she moved to Monroe, La. She graduated from Neville High School in 2013 and attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, where she received her bachelor of science in biology. During her college years, she fell in love with all things food and enjoyed baking as much as she did cooking. She remembers creating all sorts of dishes for her family and friends. Being in the kitchen has always felt like her safe place, where she was able to express herself through food. As her passion grew, she knew she wanted more and knew she wanted to be able to share the joy of food she has with others.

Haley is now the owner of Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery in Pine Bluff.

When she was deciding where to place her business, she knew exactly where she wanted to be, where it felt like home. With the help and inspiration of her mother Tausha Sanders, and her grandparents, Archie and Georgia Sanders, and her Aunt Janet Sanders, Smallcakes in Pine Bluff was born.

She is extremely grateful for the opportunities she's had. She strives to make each and every customer feel special and pleased with their services. Having an opportunity to give families a place to come and enjoy a sweet treat while spending quality time together brings her great joy and she hopes to continue to be around for years to come.