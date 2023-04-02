Hogs turn Tide, even series at 1-1





FAYETTEVILLE -- Alabama outscored the University of Arkansas baseball team by 15 runs through the first 121/2 innings of their series at Baum-Walker Stadium, but the No. 6 Razorbacks didn't stay down.

Arkansas rallied to beat the Crimson Tide 9-6 on Saturday before an announced crowd of 10,713 and evened the series going into today's 2 p.m. finale. Alabama won 12-1 on Friday night.

"Obviously it was a great win for our team," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "We just kept fighting.

"We showed a lot of toughness and grit. I love it."

The Razorbacks (22-5, 5-3 SEC) broke a 6-6 tie with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning against Crimson Tide relief pitcher Kade Woods.

Jace Bohrofen hit a lead-off home run, then Kendall Diggs walked and scored on a two-run home run by Caleb Cali.

Bohrofen's home run went 363 feet and Cali's 450.

"It was awesome," Cali said. "Just trying to come through for my team there.

"J-Bo came up with a big swing right before me. Testament to how good this team really can be. Obviously, the swing is great, but it's just a really good team moment there."

Arkansas sophomore left-hander Hagen Smith (5-0) pitched the final three innings. He gave up two runs, but retired the Tide (21-7, 3-5) in order in the ninth inning and struck out William Hamiter looking to end the game.

Alabama Coach Brad Bohannon was ejected in the bottom of the seventh inning by home plate umpire Mark Winters for arguing ball and strikes.

Arkansas' fans, already roaring after the ejection, became louder when Bohannon raised his arms over his head and mimicked a Hog call as he came off the field.

"I like Brad," Van Horn said. "I mean, he got emotional.

"That was the second time in the game that he had really, really got on the umpire about not calling a pitch and both of them were on breaking balls. I couldn't believe he didn't even get a warning the first time or get thrown out.

"A lot of umpires won't put up with it and they put up with it for a long time right there. We felt like we got called a strike three on a pitch that was way outside with the go-ahead run on third."

On the first pitch after Bohannon's ejection, center fielder Tavian Josenberger hit a two-run double to put the Razorbacks ahead 6-5.

"Right when he got ejected, I knew the momentum just flipped on our side," said Josenberger, who went 3 for 4. "I knew right after that, I was going to have a big swing in a big moment. Got a pitch to hit and put a pretty good swing on it."

Cali said the Razorbacks were on the top rail of the dugout after Bohannon's ejection.

"Once [Josenberger] got that hit, we erupted," Cali said. "It was one of the craziest parts of the game and it was awesome."

Alabama tied it 6-6 in the eighth inning on a two-out RBI single by Drew Williamson, but Smith left two runners on base when he got Bryce Eblin to ground out.

In the seventh inning, Smith gave up a home run to Andrew Pinckey that put the Tide ahead 5-4, but he left the bases loaded.

"I thought he did a great job of handling it," Van Horn said of Smith's reaction to losing the lead. "A lot of pitchers in a seesaw game, they get really frustrated. They feel like his team worked hard to score, then the other team scores, maybe they fold.

"[Smith] didn't fold. He just kept saying, 'I'm just going to keep doing my job and give us a chance to win the game,' and that's what he does."

Smith smiled when asked about giving up the home run, the fourth he has allowed in 30 2/3 innings this season after giving up 13 in 77 1/3 innings last season.

"I'm kind of used to it," Smith said. "So just kind of flush it and keep making pitches."

The Razorbacks tied it 4-4 in the sixth inning when Josenberger led off with a high popup that third baseman Colby Shelton failed to catch and fell for a single. Josenberger stole second base, went to third on a fly out by Peyton Stovall and scored on Bohrofen's single.

Sophomore designated hitter Kendall Diggs hit a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning to pull Arkansas with 4-3.

Diggs hammered a 2-2 pitch from Alabama starter Luke Holman 420 feet over the fence in right-center field to score Josenberger, who hit a leadoff double, and Bohrofen, who walked.

In the top of the fifth inning, Josenberger saved three runs when he reached over the fence and caught a drive by Jim Jarvis for the third out with two runners on base.

"Josenberger made an amazing play," Bohannon said on Alabama's postgame radio show. "That was a huge swing. That's a difference between the inning ending and coming in to bat with some momentum versus being down another three runs.

"It was an amazing play and great players make great plays and that's what he did."

Alabama took a 1-0 lead on Jarvis' home run in the second inning off Razorbacks starter Will McEntire.

The Tide made it 4-0 with three runs in the fourth inning, including a two-run single by catcher Dominic Tamez, a former Razorback, and RBI double by Hamiter.

Dylan Carter, a sophomore right-hander from Bentonville, replaced McEntire and pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

"He got us seven outs," Van Horn said. "We needed those outs. We needed to get into the game a little bit and let our hitters relax a little bit."

Arkansas broke a three-game SEC losing streak, including being swept in a doubleheader at No. 1 LSU last Saturday.

"An emotional game, a big game for us," Van Horn said of beating the Tide. "As you could tell, it had to be a big game for them as well.

"It was Saturday in the SEC. It can get a little crazy."





Today’s game

ALABAMA AT NO 6 ARKANSAS

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Alabama 21-7, 3-5 SEC; Arkansas

22-5, 5-3

STARTING PITCHERS Alabama LHP

Grayson Hitt (3-1, 3.77 ERA); Arkansas

TBA

TV SEC Network

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

SHORT HOPS Kendall Diggs, Jace Bohrofen and Caleb Cali hit home runs to extend

Arkansas’ streak to 23 consecutive games with a home run. The Razorbacks have hit home runs in 25 of 27 games this season. … Bohrofen went 2 for 2 to raise his average to .420. He also had 2 walks, 2 RBI and 2 runs. … Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said he’ll talk with pitching coach Matt Hobbs before announcing today’s starter. … Arkansas improved to 19-2 at home this season. … Brady Slavens, who normally starts at first base, played off the bench and had a pinch-hit single in the seventh inning when he singled and scored on Tavian Josenberger’s double.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Alabama*, 2 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Arkansas State, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY at Ole Miss*, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY at Ole Miss*, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY at Ole Miss*, 2 p.m.

*SEC game









Arkansas third baseman Caleb Cali hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning Saturday as the No. 6 Razorbacks defeated Alabama 9-6 at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville to even the weekend series 1-1. More photos at arkansasonline.com/42hogs/. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)





