Brandon Johnson, a county commissioner and mayoral candidate of Chicago, paid off more than $3,700 in water and sewer bills because he doesn't "want this to be a distraction in the crucial final days of this race, so we've tightened our belt and decided to pay it off now."

Craig Perciavalle, 52, of Mobile, Ala., is among the current and former executives of a shipbuilder that constructs vessels for the U.S. Navy who have been indicted on fraud charges in which federal prosecutors claim they falsely inflated the company's reported earnings.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican congresswoman of Georgia, told supporters of former President Donald Trump to "put your MAGA hats on ... and protest the tyrants" Tuesday, when the former president will face charges in New York.

Kirkland Warren, who was out on bond pending a murder trial in Arkansas, was arrested in Vancouver, Wash., and charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old daughter, authorities said.

Douglass Mackey, 33, was found guilty of conspiring to deprive others of their right to vote as prosecutors say he posted images to Twitter that resembled campaign ads for Hillary Clinton and falsely stated that people could vote simply by texting "Hillary" to a certain phone number.

Tsai Ing-wen, president of Taiwan, and Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro climbed the Mayans' pyramid Temple II, also called Temple of the Masks, during a visit at Tikal archaeological park.

Sabrina Sanchez, a prostitute in Amsterdam, said officials seeking to reduce crime and rebrand the city's image by moving the industry from the centuries-old Red Light District aren't "negotiating with the sex workers' organizations."

Katie Hobbs, Democratic governor of Arizona, and Prison Director Ryan Thornell must explain why the court shouldn't issue an order against them on the grounds they are halting pending executions, violating the constitutional rights of victims entitled to prompt justice, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Frank Moskowitz said.

Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican and chairman of a House panel focused on China, is leading a bipartisan U.S. delegation on a trip to California that will meet with top technology and entertainment executives.