Calendar

The calendar of public events of the 94th General Assembly for Monday, Day 85, of the 2023 regular session. The legislative calendar is at www.arkleg.state.ar.us/Calendars/Meetings.

COMMITTEES

9 a.m. Judiciary Committee-Senate, Room 171

9 a.m. Public Retirement and Social Security Programs-Joint, Room A, MAC

9:30 a.m. Education Committee-Senate, Room 207

9:30 a.m. City, County and Local Affairs Committee-House, Room B, MAC

10 a.m. Revenue and Tax-Senate, OSC

10 a.m. Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs-House, Room 130

10 a.m. Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development-House, Room 138

11 a.m. Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus, Room 149

Noon Advanced Communication and Information Technology-House, Room 151

Noon House Rules, Room B, MAC

10 minutes upon adjournment House Management, Room 138

10 minutes upon adjournment Insurance and Commerce-House, Room 149

10 minutes upon adjournment State Agencies and Governmental Affairs-House, Room 151

10 minutes upon adjournment Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee-Senate, Room 272

10 minutes upon adjournment Insurance and Commerce-Senate, Room A, MAC

SENATE

Noon Senate convenes, Senate chamber

HOUSE

1:30 p.m. House convenes, House chamber