Legislature to weigh budget, parole redo





With legislative leaders aiming to wrap up the session by Friday, the Arkansas General Assembly this week will consider a proposed general revenue budget for the next fiscal year, public safety overhaul and income tax bills, and decide whether to refer any proposed constitutional amendments to voters in the 2024 general election.

During each regular session, state lawmakers may refer up to three proposed constitutional amendments.

Monday will be the 85th day of the regular session.

It would require a three-fourths vote of the 100-member House and the 35-member Senate to extend the session beyond Friday. Friday would be the 89th day of the session and April 14 would be the 96th day.

The regular session lasted 118 days in 2021 and was 30 days longer than the 88-day regular session in 2019. The regular session lasted 86 days in 2017 and 82 days in 2015 during Asa Hutchinson's first session as governor.

A public safety bill that aims to overhaul the state's parole system is on the Senate agenda for Monday, said sponsor Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, in a written statement Friday.

Senate Bill 495, which is part of a broader public safety package advanced by Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, has 23 co-sponsors in the 35-member Senate. To advance from the chamber, the bill must receive 18 votes.

Rep. Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, who chairs the House Committee on Judiciary, said she expects her panel to hear the bill Tuesday along with any other bills passed out of the Senate. She said Friday that she anticipated gaveling the panel out of session at the end of the meeting.

Among other provisions, SB495 would require incarcerated people to serve 100%, 85%, 50% or 25% of their sentences, depending on the severity of their convicted crimes.

Offenders convicted of the most violent felonies, including rape and capital murder, would have to serve 100% of their prison sentences. Those convicted of lesser violent felonies, such as second-degree murder, battery in the first degree or sexual indecency with a child, would have to serve 85% of their sentence before being eligible for release with supervision.

Incarcerated people convicted of felonies not addressed in the bill could be eligible to serve 50% or 25% of their sentence depending on a seriousness grid or table established by the Arkansas Sentencing Commission and approved by the Arkansas Legislative Council.

The bill would require the state Board of Corrections to develop rules setting guidelines for the accrual of earned release credits for work practices, job responsibilities, good behavior and involvement in rehabilitative activities.

The 131-page bill, which would create the "Protect Arkansas Act" if enacted, features other provisions including establishing a task force to study Arkansas' high rate of recidivism, requiring the creation of a new bail reporting system, increasing penalties for certain charges and allowing the Administrative Office of the Courts to contract attorneys to serve in specialty courts.

Those in favor of the bill say it is needed to provide stricter sentences for people convicted of serious felonies and to offer clarity to juries on how long a person will spend in prison based on their sentence. Critics have said extending prison sentences does little to deter future crime and pointed to Arkansas' already high rate of incarceration.

Some people who testified on the measure last week requested lawmakers provide the public with more time to process the bill. SB495 was filed Monday and passed out of the Senate Committee on Judiciary on Wednesday.

Kymara Seals, policy director at the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, told the committee she would like to see more input from community members.

"The way these bills are coming through here, we just feel like you just run them through," said Seals. "A lot of people that wanted to come and just share and be part of this, they haven't even gotten to read the bill."

On Thursday, House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, said he feels the bill is not being rushed.

"Our legislative sessions are relatively short in comparison so bills in Arkansas are able to move through in a few days or over the course of a couple weeks. This bill is no different," Shepherd said. "I feel that this bill is consistent with what has historically been the practice."

With the regular session nearing its end, Shepherd said he thinks there is enough time, if needed, to amend the public safety bill in the House.

"I think there could be an amendment, and I think there's still time if that were to occur," he said.

In addition to House sponsor Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, 66 representatives have signed on as co-sponsors. The bill needs only 51 votes to pass in the 100-member House.

GENERAL REVENUE BUDGET

The state's general revenue budget would increase by $177.7 million to $6.2 billion in fiscal year 2024 that begins July 1 under the proposed Revenue Stabilization Act developed by legislative leaders and Sanders' administration.

Most of the increased general revenue would go to education and corrections programs under the proposal released by legislative leaders late Friday afternoon.

The Revenue Stabilization Act prioritizes the distribution of state general revenue to state-supported programs.

The general revenue allocation to the state's public school fund would increase by $118.7 million to $2.4 billion in fiscal 2024 under the proposal. General revenue totaling $31.7 million would be allocated for the Education Freedom Accounts to help pay for students to attend private, parochial or home schools in the next fiscal year.

Sanders' education overhaul law, Act 237, raises the state's minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $50,000 a year, grants other teachers $2,000 salary increases, creates Educational Freedom Accounts and enacts many other changes in the education system.

The House Education Committee on Thursday endorsed House Bill 1688 by Rep. Brian Evans, R-Cabot, which would increase per-student foundation funding by $205 to $7,618 for the 2023-2024 school year and to $7,771 for the 2024-2025 school year.

Full-time classified staff, bus drivers, custodians and other school workers would receive funding for about a $2-per-hour raise, Evans said. In addition, the state would fund a 1.8% cost-of-living adjustment for teachers and school secretaries in fiscal year 2024 and a 2.2% increase in fiscal year 2025, he said.

Under the proposed Revenue Stabilization Act for fiscal 2024, the state Division of Correction would get a $55.3 million increase in general revenue to $434 million and the Arkansas State Police would get a $10.5 million increase to $88.6 million in fiscal 2024.

The state's colleges and universities would get a $5.6 million increase in general revenue to $781 million under the proposal with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences getting a $5 million increase to $93 million.

The state's general revenue allocation to the state's Department of Human Services would increase by $5.5 million to $1.8 billion under the proposal.

The state's net general revenue forecast projects net general revenue of $6.59 billion in fiscal year 2024, so the proposed general revenue budget of $6.2 billion would leave a general revenue surplus of $391.1 million at the end of fiscal 2024.

The proposed Revenue Stabilization Act for fiscal 2024 will be considered by the Joint Budget Committee and the House and Senate this week.

INCOME TAX CUTS

The Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee on Monday is scheduled to consider legislation that would implement the income tax cut that Sanders and legislative leaders announced Thursday.

The bill is Senate Bill 549 by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy.

The state's top individual income tax rate would be cut from 4.9% to 4.7% and the state's top corporate income tax rate would be cut from 5.3% to 5.1%, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.

The top individual income tax rate of 4.7% would apply to Arkansans having more than $87,000 in net income and to their income of $8,801 and above, for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2023, under Senate Bill 549. That top rate also would apply to Arkansans having net income of less than $87,000 and their income of $24,300 to $87,000 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

The top corporate income tax rate of 5.1% would apply to net income of corporations exceeding $25,000 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

Sanders said Thursday the measure would provide about $100 million in income tax relief and about $24 million in corporate income tax relief.

PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

The House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee will decide Monday afternoon whether to recommend that the House consider one proposed constitutional amendment, two proposals or none, said committee Chairman Rep. Dwight Tosh, R-Jonesboro.

He said two constitutional amendments proposed by Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, "were the two top vote-getters" in the House committee members' rankings of the constitutional amendments proposed by representatives. Representatives filed 13 proposed amendments.

House Joint Resolution 1006 by Lundstrum would allow lottery proceeds to be used to fund or provide scholarships to citizens of the state enrolled in a public or private nonprofit two-year or four-year school, a public or private vocational-technical school, or a public or private technical institute located in the state that is certified according to criteria established by the General Assembly.

Amendment 87 to the Arkansas Constitution, approved by voters in 2008, limits these scholarships and grants to citizens of the state enrolled in "public and private non-profit two year and four year colleges and universities located within the State that are certified according to criteria established by the General Assembly."

According to Lundstrum, the aim of the proposal is to fund "'hard' vocational training needs such as LPN nursing, trucking, HVAC, electrical, refrigeration, industrial maintenance ... mechanical, plumbing, etc."

House Joint Resolution 9 by Lundstrum would allow for the election of state Supreme Court justices, state Court of Appeals members, circuit judges and district judges on a partisan basis.

In 2000, voters approved Amendment 80 of the Arkansas Constitution to provide for the election of state Supreme Court justices, Appeals Court members, circuit judges and district judges on a nonpartisan basis. Amendment 80 became effective July 1, 2001.

The Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee will meet Tuesday to decide whether to recommend the Senate consider any of the constitutional amendments proposed by senators, said committee Chairman Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning. Senators filed 20 proposed amendments.

There is "nothing that screamed out to me personally," he said when asked about whether any of these proposals have emerged as favorites in the Senate.

"I am going to try to poll folks this weekend," Johnson said Friday.

In February, Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville, said Sanders' staff provided a proposed constitutional amendment to him and indicated Sanders wanted him to run the proposal.

Wallace's Senate Joint Resolution 10 was amended last week and is aimed at providing rights for victims of violent and sexual criminal offenses.

Under Wallace's proposal, to preserve and protect victims' rights to justice and due process, a victim would have 13 specified rights.

These rights would range from the right to be treated with fairness, respect and dignity and to be free from intimidation, harassment or abuse throughout the criminal process, to the right to refuse "an interview, a deposition or the release of documents not found in the prosecuting attorney's or the court's file when requested by the defendant, the defendant's attorney or other person acting on behalf of the defendant."

The proposed amendment states it would not create any cause of action for compensation or damages against the state; a political subdivision of the state; an officer, employee or agent of the state or any of its political subdivisions; an officer or employee of the court; or an employee of a city attorney's office.





