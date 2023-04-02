Embarrassed? Nah

The recent Business section headline, "Stuttgart mill plans huge solar project," made me wonder if any of our state legislators supporting Senate Bill 41 or House Bill 1307 felt any sense of irony or embarrassment when they read the paper that day.

The story said Producers Rice Mill is installing one of the largest solar microgrids in the nation. My understanding is that under the bills, state money won't be invested with a financial company that offers investments in funds that consider environmental, social justice or governance metrics (ESG). This will diminish the number of financial providers who compete for state investments (i.e., teacher and state employee retirement systems) or bond issues for any projects that utilize state money, which will cost the state and municipalities tens of millions of dollars due to having to settle for whatever rates they can get from the few remaining financial services companies who can meet the new criteria.

I wonder what would have happened if the legislatures of the late 1800s and early 1900s wanted to stop investments in those newfangled oil/gas companies and automobile companies. I guess we'd all still be riding horses and driving buggies if they had been as short-sighted as our current Legislature.

P.S. Readers, don't you find it unsettling that so many of the bills being presented are the same ones being presented to so many other legislatures around the country? They are all written by the same PACs and special-interest groups. I wish our legislators would think for themselves about what is best for Arkansas. The same goes for Governor Sanders.

MISSY PLEDGER

Fayetteville

Adds fuel to the fire

Indicting Donald Trump for paying hush money to kill news of an old sexual dalliance is downright stupid. The reported indictment has done nothing but add fuel to the fire of support for him with his sycophants. Compared to his inciting of the insurrection at the capital on Jan. 6, 2021, and his reported attempt to coerce Georgia's secretary of state to just "find" 11,780 votes, this indictment will only keep Trump front and center in the daily news cycle for relative trivia, and will sway no one against him who isn't already there.

There is no legal or moral excuse for this man's actions. Agreed, we should put the orange menace in an orange jumpsuit for his crimes against America, but for the reasons that really matter. Sure, no one is above the law, but as they say, perception is 90 percent of reality.

We must rid our country of this evil, selfish man and begin to put our divided nation back together again. As for his deluded followers, they will have a choice: Either rejoin the sane majority and do the work, with decency, and through proper channels, or fade back into the subterranean crevices of dark grievance where, unfortunately, many of them belong.

DANE BUXBAUM

Little Rock

Don't taste rainbow

Because of their misguided participation in the visible spectrum/rainbow, the colors red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet will no longer be taught in science class. The Arkansas Legislature has decided there shall be one color and one color only. White.

JOHN RITCHEY

Camden

The lives of children

French Hill: When a mass shooting occurs in Arkansas, how are you going to explain to families that lost loved ones why the support of the NRA is more important to you than the lives of their children? Please do something!

GENE CASTIN

Little Rock

Taking responsibility

A shooting, a stabbing, a bombing, you name it. But it seems it is never the individual that is blamed. No! Why should anyone be responsible for their own actions? Let's do away with guns, knives, etc. If you do, then everyone will regain their respect for other human beings. Did you ever stop to think that man's crime against humanity has been going on since the creation? Why is that? We have a book called the Bible that gives people the ability to gain the wisdom about how each of us should live and our responsibility to care for others. This same book is also a record of repetition of the hate men have for each other.

According to Christ, the second greatest commandment is to love your neighbor as yourself. Why do so many people hate themselves enough to want to maim and kill their neighbors? One three-letter word is the main cause, and most people will be repulsed to hear that word: Sin. We want to blame everything wrong in this world on others or even inanimate objects and not accept our own culpability.

I'm not pointing my finger at others without pointing it at myself. I've seen and sinned enough in my 80 years and I believe God has finally allowed me to see some of the wisdom he has revealed. I can tell you firsthand that it has brought me a peace I had never known. I wish others could be as blessed as I have been. When others ask me how I am, my answer is most always "better than I deserve." I truly believe that.

ROBERT RHOADS

North Little Rock

Grieving will linger

While our thoughts and prayers go out to the tragic losses at the school in Nashville, please also expand your thoughts and prayers for the loss of "My Brothers" who perished in the tragic helicopter crash from nearby Fort Campbell.

Memories of all these losses will continue for the families left behind. In my 20 years, part of my duties consisted of casualty assistance, and I know the memories linger for a lifetime as I watched my "Gold Star" mother grieve until she passed on at age 90. Now that I am at age, I still remember and grieve.

DONAL WRIGHT

Cabot