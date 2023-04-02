LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Alabama Game 3

Alabama 2 Arkansas 2 -- Bottom 1st Inning

The Razorbacks pulled a run back on three consecutive singles to start the game.

Peyton Stovall advanced to third on a double play and scored on a wild pitch.

Alabama 2 Arkansas 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Arkansas starter Ben Bybee is not going to make it out of the first inning. He recorded two quick outs before unraveling.

Jim Jarvis reached on a two-out double which preceded a pair of walks and a two-run single.

RHP Cody Adcock is taking over on the mound after Bybee's third walk of the frame.

Pregame:

Arkansas (22-5) is aiming for its second SEC series win of the season.

Arkansas freshman RHP Ben Bybee will be tasked with toeing the rubber against the Alabama lineup. It is his first SEC start of the season.

Bybee gave up three runs in two innings in his last outing during a midweek start against Omaha.

Pitching matchup: Alabama LHP Grayson Hitt (3-1, 3.77 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Ben Bybee (2-0, 3.45 ERA)

Arkansas Line up:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Stovall 2B

3. Wegner LF

4. Bohrofen RF

5. Cali 3B

6. Diggs DH

7. Coll SS

8. Slavens 1B

9. Rowland C



