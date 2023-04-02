Local notes

Farm Friends

The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Research and Extension is holding Farm Friends from 5 to 7 p.m. April 4 at the Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Center, 1335 W. Knapp in Fayetteville.

Farm Friends is an annual event that has been occurring for more than 20 years in Washington County. The event is free and all ages are invited.

There will be farm animals, baitcasting, milking, wool spinners, educational displays and sheep shearing, along with free hotdogs, beans, cornbread and ice cream from 5 p.m. until it's gone.

Information: (479) 444-1755 or email rhorn@uada.edu.

Birds and Beverages

Socialize, learn something new, and enjoy spring in the Garden at "Birds and Beverages," a special collaboration with Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation, Wild Birds Unlimited, and the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. April 8.

The event will kick-off with a meet-and-greet where guests can enjoy complimentary beverages while gathered around a nearby bird feeder. Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation will inform guests about the work that they do, including educating the public, conserving the environment and rehabilitating injured and orphaned wild birds in Northwest Arkansas. Wild Birds Unlimited will lead guests on an educational bird walk to the Mulhollan Waterfowl Observation Blind on Lake Fayetteville. The night will come to a close as guests watch the sunset at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks' Education Cottage.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own binoculars and to dress for the weather. Registration includes 3 drink tickets. Tickets are $45 with a $10 discount for BGO members, and are available for purchase at bgozarks.org/events.

Information: bgozarks.org.