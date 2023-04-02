Man sentenced to 35-year term for 2021 beating

A 56-year-old Little Rock man who beat his former fiancee with a hammer so severely that her brain was exposed, her vision permanently damaged and one ear torn apart was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday after claiming he was the true victim in the case.

Henri Dubois Hatten pleaded guilty last month to first-degree domestic battery for the December 2021 attack on 51-year-old Scherice Johnson at their Howard Street home.

A repeat offender who has either been on probation or parole for the past 26 years, mostly for drug and property crimes, Hatten faced a maximum of 40 years in prison at Thursday's sentencing before Circuit Judge Karen Whatley.

Johnson testified that she'd known Hatten for more than 20 years but that they'd been together romantically a couple of years -- living together about six weeks -- when Hatten attacked her without provocation as she got ready for work 10 days before Christmas 2021.

She told the judge Hatten had been arrested the day before -- he'd been found with a counterfeit $100 bill -- and spent a few hours in jail before being released.

That morning, Johnson said Hatten came into the bathroom looking for his wallet. He left when she told him she didn't know where it was but he quickly returned to ask her for money, Johnson said. When she told him she didn't have any cash, he swung at her with a hammer they kept in the kitchen.

The first blow to the head knocked her into the bathtub, she said, describing for the judge how he kept after her with the tool, hitting her in the face and head before she could flee the apartment. Hatten left in her car before police arrived, leaving the broken hammer behind, with officers finding Johnson bleeding in the street with brain matter exposed.

Deputy prosecutor Justin Harper showed the judge photographs of the bloody bathroom and hammer, with the judge saying the pictures were more gruesome than some murder crime-scene photographs she'd seen.

Johnson told the judge she spent the next two months in the hospital, recovering from a head wound that took 17 staples to close. Her left ear had to be sewn back together, she said. The attack damaged her vision in her left eye, leaving her with a condition that significantly increases her risk for cataracts.

Johnson said she lost her home and job during the ordeal but described her survival as a blessing, saying what she wanted most was to have Hatten out of her life forever.

"I'm blessed to be here," she said. "I want to go on with my life. I've got a new job and a new life."

Hatten began Thursday's sentencing by trying to withdraw his guilty plea, telling the judge that his lawyers, Leslie Borgognoni and Camille Wright, had bullied him into the plea. He said he wanted to take his case to a jury so he could show that he was protecting himself from a hammer-wielding Johnson, who had attacked him because she thought he had just come home after being with another woman. Hatten said he was within his rights to protect himself from her.

"The only thing I'm guilty of is trying to save my life," he testified, showing the judge what he said was a hand injury he received defending himself from the hammer. "It was my life on the line that night. My attorneys told me to plead guilty because her injuries made it look like I used too much force."

Hatten said he's never abused a woman before, telling the judge he's "not a bad person. I'm not a violent person."

"I've been with lots of women in my life, but, aside from Ms. Johnson, none of them can say I've hit them."

Hatten cried as he described how he feared he would never be released from prison, telling the judge he suffers from recurrent throat tumors that must be regularly surgically removed. He said he didn't think he would get proper medical treatment in prison and despaired of ever being released on parole.

"I don't know how long I'm going to live," he said.

At one point during his 15 minutes on the witness stand, Hatten decried a criminal justice system that would send a man overseas to fight for his country but wouldn't let him defend himself at home. Asked by the judge what branch of the services Hatten had served in, he replied that he had never been in the military but his father had.

Testifying on Hatten's behalf was an older sister, Robbie Arbor; her daughter, Shamicia Arbor; and the oldest of Hatten's 10 siblings, Victor Hatten.

They each expressed condolences for the attack, stating that the Henri Hatten they knew was loving and caring, a man who put his family first and goes out of his way to make them laugh. The family asked for mercy.

"I hope ... I'm allowed to see my brother free one day," Victor Hatten told the judge.

Hatten's been plagued by drug problems for most of his life, they said, telling the judge he's never had a meaningful chance at treatment for his addictions.

The judge refused to let Hatten back out of his guilty plea, pointing out that she had extensively questioned him about why he was pleading guilty and whether he was satisfied with his attorneys' advice. When she questioned him about why he was pleading last month, Hatten had assured her he was pleading guilty because he had done what he had been charged with and also, when asked, expressed satisfaction with his lawyers. The judge further noted, observing that she had specifically questioned him about whether he had been coerced into the guilty plea and he had told her he had not.

Canceling his plea would also mean Hatten would stand trial for more than just the domestic battery count, the judge said, since his plea agreement involved prosecutors dropping charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, felony theft and terroristic threatening as well as a forgery charge involving the counterfeit money.

According to police reports, officers first encountered Hatten the afternoon before the hammer attack when they stopped him for speeding, 58 mph in a 30-mph zone, driving Johnson's 2005 Mercedes on Asher Avenue. As a parolee, Hatten was searched, with officers finding the fake bill in a shoe box on the back seat. He said he'd found the box at a car wash but did not know the bill was inside.

About five hours before the attack, police were called to their home when Johnson reported that Hatten had taken the Mercedes without her permission, stating he'd gotten out of jail at midnight, arrived home about 1 a.m. then left with her car a few minutes later.