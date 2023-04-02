Mark Bradley Tudor

The headquarters of ARORA (Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency) sparkles in an otherwise nondescript Little Rock commercial district. Nearly 20,000 square feet of steel, glass and technology give the structure a spaceship-like feel, right down to the break room and conference spaces.

Mark Tudor occupies a corner office here, with windows so large they illuminate the gleaming space with natural light even on moderately overcast days. Which is itself emblematic; before Tudor arrived here as chief executive officer in January 2022, the organization had lived under a dark cloud, rated near the bottom of organ procurement organizations nationwide.

Now however, brighter days prevail as in just one year, ARORA has made significant strides toward increasing the number of organ donors and transplants. Tudor's work, and that of the 93 team members he leads here, literally brings life out of loss to those awaiting a liver, kidney, heart or other organ donation.

But it has also saved the languishing organization itself, not unlike a patient whose need for a dramatic medical procedure had reached a tipping point.

"[The government] is holding OPOs [organ procurement organizations] to a new standard," Tudor says. "If you're not one of the higher-performing OPOs they're going to deregulate you and have another high-performing OPO come in and try to fix the situation. When they brought me in here, [ARORA] was one of the lower-performing, Tier 3 OPOs and they didn't want to lose it to another outside entity.

"We're definitely out of Tier 3 now and we're approaching Tier 1. We're in a really good state. We were the most improved OPO last year, outpacing the entire country in the number of organ donors from year to year with a 49% increase; second place had a 27% increase. With organ transplants, we were up 10% and I think we were 10th or 11th in the percentile increase in the number of transplants per year."

Any way you look at it, the performance is a dramatic and remarkable achievement, especially done in such a short period of time. Tudor's face shows the pride he holds for the turnaround, yet something in his tone stops short of a victory cry. Organ donation, and all the good that comes from it, still only happens with a loss, something he knows far too intimately. That knowledge, and the work yet to be done in Arkansas, keeps him from celebrating too hard.

"It's a good thing but it's also a bad thing," he says. "We could have been doing this for years, but we're doing it now."

THE FAMILY'S FIRST COLLEGIAN

Mark Tudor grew up between two worlds -- self-described as half-Italian, half-Mexican -- in Columbus, Ohio. His maternal grandfather was undocumented and his courage to risk everything to provide a better life for his family is a generational source of inspiration, something carried forward by Tudor's mother.

"We were a pretty poor family, growing up," he says. "I remember going to the grocery store and spending like $30 on groceries there adding things up on the calculator with my mom. Things were always rough when I was little, and I always knew that I wanted to work as hard as I could in some form just to get out of that type of life."

His childhood was spent in inner-city neighborhoods before the family moved to the suburbs during his middle school years, during which time his parents would split. By then, a resolute emphasis on education had already been established that, particularly for Tudor, was unrelenting.

"They always wanted me to be better than what they were," Tudor says. "They always tried to push me to succeed in some realm. My other two brothers were never great in school. When they got a B they were like, 'Oh my gosh, congratulations!' When I got a B in school, they were like, 'Why didn't you get an A?' They just pushed me and pushed me to make sure I did everything I could to go to college."

The strategy paid off as Tudor was the first collegian in his household. He chose Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio, for a number of odds-and-ends reasons, such as the school's colors matched his beloved Cleveland Browns'.

"It was the only college I applied to, and I got in," he says today with a chuckle. "I never once visited campus; dropping me off for school was the first day I went there. In fact, my dad had a boat on Lake Erie, and I picked Bowling Green because I thought it was close to his boat. It wasn't."

Nevertheless, he found enough to like to graduate with a degree in biology. He'd flirt with entering medical school but instead married right out of college, a union that produced two children. To support the family, he took a job at a local dialysis center, taking care of kidney failure patients.

"All of a sudden, these patients just started leaving because they got transplants," he says. "That kind of spurred me like, how does that all happen? I looked into it a little bit and I found out what an organ procurement organization was."

Intrigued, he landed a job with an OPO in Ohio then switched to Gift of Life Michigan where he'd stay for nearly two decades. Then, as now, his attraction to the health care field he credits to the example set by his mother.

"The nurturing aspect of her as a mother, she'd give the shirt off her back to make sure you're OK," he says. "She sacrificed a lot for me and for all of us as kids. She did everything she could to help us and that's just part of who I am. What I've always tried to do, my entire life, is just give to others, pay it forward and help people."

A DEFINING MOMENT

By any measurement, Tudor was extraordinarily successful in his professional goals. During his stint in Michigan, he worked his way from a coordinator to manager, then director, and was given authority over an entire department and then two. He built a surgical center, not once but twice.

Sheila Alston, strategic clinical adviser at Gift of Life Michigan, has known Tudor for 20 years and saw firsthand how naturally he took to the cause.

"Mark is so talented; he's one of the few people I know that can stand toe-to-toe with a registered nurse in a clinical environment," she says. "One of the things I appreciated about him most when I came to the organ procurement agency, we would approach families for organ and tissue donation and he said, 'People make this weird but it's really just the next step.' The way he approached families was natural. He has a natural gift with people."

His work experience, along with completing his master's degree, meant that by anyone's definition, Tudor was an absolute authority on the topic of organ donation and transplant. That is, until a defining moment laid him low and gave him a new perspective on his life's work that couldn't have been imagined or that he'd ever wished to know.

Talking about it, Tudor glances at a spot on the wall of his office, where the portrait of a beautiful 20-something looks back approvingly. "Go ahead, Dad," it seems to say.

"She was my oldest child. Super healthy kid," Tudor begins quietly. "She raced motorcycles and people were like, 'How do you let your kids race motorcycles?' I've done this job for so long I'd say, 'If God wants you, God's going to get you.' I've seen weird things happen in this world. She was a great athlete in high school who played softball and who just wanted to get her tonsils out because she had strep throat every year. It was her last semester before graduating nursing school."

The girl in the picture -- Marissa -- suffered complications during the 2018 procedure, resulting in severe bleeding. Two weeks in the hospital were followed by two days at home when it started again. They rushed her to the ER, but this time it was too much for the 22-year-old to overcome.

"She lost so much blood that she coded four or five times," Tudor says, emotion grinding his voice like a rasp. "She progressed to brain death."

Marissa so believed in what her father did for a living that after her death her heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, hair, cornea and, Tudor estimates, 635 tissue segments were donated. Over time, he'd meet or hear from several of the recipients. He even got to see her gift multiplied through the Paired Kidney Exchange Program in which a family member voluntarily donates a kidney to a stranger in thanksgiving for the one their loved one received. In this way, one of Marissa's kidneys started a chain where four more have been donated.

For as proud as Tudor is to relay these outcomes, he was now a member of a club no parent wishes to be a part of, that of outliving a child. For a time after Marissa's death, he considered changing careers but then realized the pain he felt had cracked a door of perspective into his calling like none other.

"I knew I'd be doing an injustice to her by not being in this field because she wanted to be an organ donor and she was," he says. "It was a big drive in her life and it's a big drive in mine. Eventually I went back to work, and I had this new commitment. Like, I have to do better for her."

"No one will ever get over grief. I don't care if it's 10 years, one year, 30 years from now, you still grieve the loss of a loved one. That's just human nature," says R. Kelvin Satcher, president and owner of Clinical Transplant Services in Las Vegas, who has known Tudor for a decade. "But on the other side of it, the outcome of a tragedy can be where another life has been saved or we allow another mother to see their child grow up. That's the positive side. Mark understands that reality. He's a strong person."

Restless to lead, Tudor would before long leave Michigan to take over the chief operating office spot at an organization in Virginia where he was summarily successful. Just one year in, however, the ARORA job came open and Tudor saw the makings of his true mission.

"ARORA was one of the lowest-performing OPOs in the country. They were 57 out of 58," he says. "I had a lot of friends and family who were like, 'Are you sure you want to go down there and do that?' I just saw it as a challenge because I worked at a couple of really high-performing places and if I could bring those ideas down here, I could do a lot of good.

"I thought, wow, if I'm able to make the changes I want to make, I could do the best I can for as many people as I can. I thought that would be a great way to honor my daughter."

NOT WHAT YOU SEE ON TV

Landing in Little Rock, Tudor immediately boiled the issues impeding ARORA's performance down to their basic elements, starting with re-educating the public.

"Most people get their education about how transplant organ donation works from TV," he says. "Somebody comes into the hospital, they die in the ER, and then they transplant a guy in the ER. It doesn't work like that at all. That's where a lot of these myths and misconceptions happen. There is huge mistrust of the medical field by people with black and brown skin and these shows don't do us any justice because of that.

"You don't want your ER doctor to be tied anywhere near organ donation, and they're not. We're an independent organization; we don't work at the hospitals at all. Hospitals cannot make donations happen, you make donations happen. It's not even done in the hospital in which you died; they have absolutely no part in the organ donation process, the authorization, the recovery or the transplant."

Many other facts about donation are also surprising to people, such as only a fraction of organs donated in a given state stay in that state. Instead, a national recipient list gives priority to the sickest patients in the country. Due to medical technology, organs can be preserved and remain viable for longer periods, allowing their transport to anywhere in the United States with greater success.

Another surprising stat is the actual number of individuals who qualify as donors in the first place.

"Out of all the deaths that occur in a hospital, less than 1% of all those deaths have the ability to become an organ donor," Tudor says. "We reviewed about 17,000 to 18,000 deaths and out of that we had 159 donors last year."

Improving education not only resulted in increased numbers of people signing up for the donor registry, but under Tudor's leadership, enforcement of those wishes also jumped substantially. That's been another big reason for ARORA's turnaround.

"One of the biggest changes for Arkansas was in honoring the registry," he says. "If you sign up on the registry, that's a legal binding document. In previous years it wasn't always honored if the family said no, even if the patient said yes. Prior to 2021, it was 30%, maybe 40% and then in 2021, before I came, they started to increase.

"Last year, if you signed up on the registry and you had viability for transplant, we converted 98% into becoming an organ donor. It was a huge change, to go after every single organ, every single time, every patient."

Other efforts still have a ways to go. For instance, families who have made the decision to withdraw life support or whose loved one is brain dead, but were not on the registry, represent areas of opportunity.

"Our authorization rate for somebody who was not signed up on the organ donor registry is not where we want it to be," Tudor says. "When we do national polls and ask people if they are supportive of organ donation, about 90% of people say absolutely yes. But when we approach those people at the bedside, our authorization rate is around 40%.

"There's a lot of factors to that. We're called in at the very, very end, when this family is dealing with the worst traumatic experience of their life. We try to make sure that we bond with that family, show them the benefits, show them how rare donation is and then try to get them to authorize. There's a lot of complex things that have to happen to make that go in our favor."

Leveling up the nonprofit organization has balanced Tudor's grieving of the past five years. The loss of his daughter will never lose its sting, but he's comforted in the knowledge that ARORA is quickly gaining momentum as one of the industry's truly great success stories, not for its own sake, but for the sake of the thousands of patients awaiting a miracle. He speaks from a place more powerful than simply educated, more direct than merely experienced; today, he speaks from a place of genuine understanding.

"Going home every day, I feel good. I feel like we transform a life every day," he says. "It can be very stressful. We deal with death all the time. But if you can look past the death, you can try to show people that silver lining, that light. We tell them, 'This is how you can help your grief, this is how you can move on.' And I can say that because I've done it. It's helped me move on, helped me honor Marissa's death. It just makes me feel good."