Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Rex Allen Johnson, 60, and Latasha Latrice Briggs, 33, both of Pine Bluff, recorded March 20.

Mark Anthony Creggett, 32, and Aerial Samone Logan, 26, both of Pine Bluff, recorded March 13.

Caline Johnson Jr., 72, of Pine Bluff, and Calette F. McDowell Murry, 50, of Wabbaseka, recorded March 17.

Jacob Bryce Vick, 18, and McKenzie Skye Krause, 19, both of White Hall, recorded March 15.

William Earl Hawkins Jr., 54, and Carneil Franklin, 48, both of Pine Bluff, recorded March 16.

William Darnell Law, 50, and Ericha B. Parsley, 47, both of Pine Bluff, recorded March 16.

Christopher Jamal Thomas, 27, and Chasity Deserae T. Kelly, 29, both of Pine Bluff, recorded March 16.

Auther R. Singleton III, 52, and Stacey Morris Lane, 52, both of Dumas, recorded March 24.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Kellisha White v. Karyes Stockdale II, granted March 27.

Haleigh Musgrove v. Michael Musgrove, granted March 28.

Wayne Mooney v. Marilyn Mooney, granted March 28.

Anh Thi Puong Tran v. Zeth Steve Hawley, granted March 29.

Kathy Banes v. David E. Banes, granted March 29.

Shara Laquell Morris v. Leonard C. Kemp, granted March 30.

Charlee Danielle Goodman v. Hayden Goodman, granted March 30.