Masters contenders

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- A capsule look at 10 top contenders for the Masters, which is April 6-9 at Augusta National Golf Club (listed in predicted order of finish):
JON RAHM
AGE 28
COUNTRY Spain
WORLD RANKING 3
WORLDWIDE VICTORIES 19
MAJORS U.S. Open (2021)
BEST MASTERS FINISH 4th
MASTERS MOMENT Opening with a 75 in 2018 and still giving himself a chance to win on Sunday until hitting into the water on the 15th hole
BACKSPIN Rahm already has won three times on the PGA Tour this year and briefly returned to No. 1 in the world. Even though his best finish is fourth place, he has a knack for following the path of his hero, Seve Ballesteros.
JORDAN SPIETH
AGE 29
COUNTRY United States.
WORLD RANKING 16
WORLDWIDE VICTORIES 16
MAJORS Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015), British Open (2017)
BEST MASTERS FINISH Won
MASTERS MOMENT Going wire-to-wire in 2015 for a four-shot victory over Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose
BACKSPIN Spieth is back to playing well, just not winning with the regularity he once did. But he had close calls at Bay Hill and at Innisbrook, and Augusta National brings out his best. A win and four top 3s make him a favorite just about every year.
SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER
AGE 26
COUNTRY United States
WORLD RANKING 1
WORLDWIDE VICTORIES 6
MAJORS Masters (2022)
BEST MASTERS FINISH Won
MASTERS MOMENT Four-putting the 18th green and still winning by three
BACKSPIN Scheffler was on one of the all-time heaters last year when he capped it off with a dominant Masters win. Turns out that wasn't a hot streak. He won again in Phoenix and at The Players Championship. He now tries to become the fourth player to win the Masters back-to-back.
RORY McILROY
AGE 33
COUNTRY Northern Ireland
WORLD RANKING 2
WORLDWIDE VICTORIES 32
MAJORS U.S. Open (2011), PGA Championship (2012, 2014), British Open (2014)
BEST MASTERS FINISH Runner-up in 2022
MASTERS MOMENT Losing a four-shot lead with an 80 in the final round of 2011
BACKSPIN McIlroy is going on his ninth year without a major and this is the ninth time at Augusta National knowing a green jacket is all that's keeping him from a career Grand Slam. His form is good. His voice has brought him attention in the legal battle against LIV Golf. His putter will make the difference.
MAX HOMA
AGE 32
COUNTRY United States
WORLD RANKING 6
WORLDWIDE VICTORIES 6
MAJORS None
BEST MASTERS FINISH T48
MASTERS MOMENT Making the cut last year for the first time in three tries.
BACKSPIN Homa is good at social media without trying. He's good at golf by trying really hard. His popularity can overshadow the fact he has emerged as one of golf's top players who should be looked upon as a contender at any major.
CAMERON SMITH
AGE 29
COUNTRY Australia
WORLD RANKING 5
WORLDWIDE VICTORIES 10
MAJORS British Open (2022)
BEST MASTERS FINISH Runner-up in 2020
MASTERS MOMENT Challenging on Sunday twice in the last three years against Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler
BACKSPIN He was good at the Masters before he won a major, and the British Open last year was his crowning moment. The question is how his move to LIV Golf and a limited schedule will have him ready. The short game is reliable. The long game is the key.
PATRICK CANTLAY
AGE 31
COUNTRY United States
WORLD RANKING 4
WORLDWIDE VICTORIES 8
MAJORS None
BEST MASTERS FINISH Tie for 9th in 2019
MASTERS MOMENT An eagle on the 15th hole to tie for the lead, and then following that with two bogeys.
BACKSPIN Despite having no discernible weakness in his game, the majors are starting to become a question mark. Except for 2019 when he was tied for the lead late, he hasn't been in serious contention over the final hour of a major. That will change at some point.
HIDEKI MATSUYAMA
AGE 31
COUNTRY Japan
WORLD RANKING 21
WORLDWIDE VICTORIES 17
MAJORS Masters (2021)
BEST MASTERS FINISH Won
MASTERS MOMENT Becoming the first Japanese man to win a major
BACKSPIN Right when he was starting to show a little form, Matsuyama withdrew from the Match Play as a precaution because of stiffness in his neck, a recurring problem. He now has gone 15 months since his last victory. He had gone three years without a victory when he won the Masters.
TIGER WOODS
AGE 47
COUNTRY United States
WORLD RANKING 994
WORLDWIDE VICTORIES 93
MAJORS Masters (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019), U.S. Open (2000, 2002, 2008), British Open (2000, 2005, 2006), PGA Championship (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007)
BEST MASTERS FINISH Five green jackets
MASTERS MOMENT Winning in 2019 after going through four surgeries on his back
BACKSPIN Woods has played four times since badly injuring his right leg in a February 2021 car crash. He has missed the cut only once (British Open), which is remarkable. This will be only his third elite competition since July. He has never missed the cut as a pro at the Masters.
PATRICK REED
AGE 32.
COUNTRY United States
WORLD RANKING 70
WORLDWIDE VICTORIES 9
MAJORS Masters (2018)
BEST MASTERS FINISH Won
MASTERS MOMENT Playing in the final group with Rory McIlroy and winning his first major
BACKSPIN At any other Masters, Reed might not be a consideration based on his form. Put him under the spotlight surrounded by controversy, and he has a long history of thriving. He is among the most polarizing figures in golf. And he plays his best that way.