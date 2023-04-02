Nonprofit’s plan for developing Fayetteville’s Mount Sequoyah riles neighbors

FAYETTEVILLE -- An idea for a coffee shop at Mount Sequoyah may lead to a rezoning for the entire top of the ridge.

The nonprofit group behind Mount Sequoyah is developing a planned zoning district covering nearly 29 acres. The acreage includes the office, dining hall, cottages, overlook, performance venues, open spaces, historic structures and other buildings within the boundary created by Skyline Drive.

The group says it wants to rezone to have a plan that more accurately reflects the use of the property and provides room to grow. Neighbors say they want to keep the character of the hilltop intact and dissuade major developments that could create nuisances such as increased traffic, noise and flooding below.

A planned zoning district is a more specific type of zoning district. Existing zonings are listed on the city's website and include a number of permitted and conditional land uses. A planned zoning district enables a property owner to have a more tailored zoning plan for a property. They can be as simple as some words describing land uses or as specific as a map pinpointing placement and types of buildings with desired land uses or with self-imposed restrictions outlined.

The planned zoning district for Mount Sequoyah is scheduled to appear on the Planning Commission's April 24 agenda. However, the nonprofit group asked for the request to be held so revisions can be made to the plan submitted to the city. The commission reviews zoning requests first and, if approved, forwards the requests to the City Council for approval.

Mount Sequoyah hosted a meeting with neighbors last week to get feedback on the plan. Reaction ranged from cautious optimism to outright rejection. Nonprofit staff and board members say they'll alter the plan based on the feedback.

Zoning regulations

The property's zoning became the subject of discussion after the owner of Clubhaus Fitness, Stuart Walker, asked the nonprofit group about setting up a coffee shop business after Clubhaus moved to Mount Sequoyah from downtown.

The nonprofit group, Mount Sequoyah Center Inc., has owned the top of the ridge since 2016. Before then, United Methodist Church owned the property. The church transferred ownership to the nonprofit group for free. The church withdrew the $160,000 it provided annually to the center. The nonprofit group has its own board overseeing staff and governance of the property.

The entire top of the ridge is under an institutional zoning. That type of zoning typically is reserved for churches, hospitals, schools and government buildings. It has one of the more restrictive set of land uses in the city compared to other types.

For instance, only a few land uses are allowed: city and other government uses and facilities, cultural and recreational facilities and short-term rentals. Other land uses are allowed with a permit from the Planning Commission. Those include multifamily dwellings, public protection and utility facilities, wireless communications facilities and clean technologies such as solar arrays.

An institutional zone has no building density limitation, but it has some setback regulations. Buildings have to be at least 30 feet from the public right of way, or, if there's a parking lot between the building and the right of way, 50 feet back. There is no set height limitation, but any buildings more than two stories have to sit a certain distance from any residential-zoned properties.

Coffee shops aren't allowed in an institutional zone. To have such a business, the nonprofit group would need to seek a rezoning, said Jonathan Curth, the city's development services director. Planning staff said a request should include whatever the group wants to do with the property, he said.

Emily Gentry, president and chief executive officer of the Mount Sequoyah nonprofit group, said the center wants to make more money. Mount Sequoyah costs about $1.5 million annually to operate. It got about $96,000 in private donations last year. It received about $330,000 in grants for specific programs. Most of its money comes from fees charged to outside groups and individuals for use of the property, such as for weddings, family reunions or overnight lodging. It also receives rent from tenants such as artists and Clubhaus Fitness.

The nonprofit group has stayed in the black financially since taking over, but utility costs are rising, and the property has several aging buildings that need frequent repair, Gentry said. The center also hopes to add to its staff, which will require additional, ongoing sources of money, she said.

Ideas such as a coffee shop or putting a rooftop deck on Sequoyah Hall -- another idea the group has -- wouldn't be allowed under the current zoning, Gentry said.

Back to the drawing board

Nonprofit group staff and board members put together the planned zoning district submitted to the city. They started with a zoning district that already exists in city code called Community Services.

A Community Services zone has several land entitlements listed. Among the permitted uses are any variety of residences, eating places, shopping, offices and studios. Uses allowed with a permit from the Planning Commission include hotels, outdoor music establishments, liquor stores and commercial recreation. Buildings have to sit 10 to 25 feet from the right of way and can be as high as five stories.

Gentry said for the most part, the nonprofit used Community Services as a basis and added land uses to it, without taking many away. That's where issues cropped up with neighbors, she said.

The nonprofit group can impose restrictions on itself with its planned zoning district. Chris Baribeau, with local architecture firm Modus Studio, serves on the group's board and helped create the proposal. He lives next to Mount Sequoyah and said he's invested in what happens there.

"I believe in the importance of finding a balance between Mount Sequoyah's growth and the preservation of our neighborhood's unique character," Baribeau said. "Our goal is to move forward in a dialogue that encourages collaboration and fosters understanding."

Baribeau said at last week's meeting he plans to get much more specific about the plan and clearly outline what developments wouldn't be allowed.

For instance, as written, the plan would allow construction of a five-story hotel. Nonprofit group members told neighbors they have no intention of doing such a project, nor do they have any specific building plans.

The uncertainty over what may happen is causing concern among neighbors, resident Cecil North said. Even if the nonprofit doesn't plan to build something like a five-story hotel, a future landowner could do so if restrictions aren't in place, he said.

The plan as written essentially gives the owners of Mount Sequoyah a blank slate to do whatever they want, including a major amount of development, North said. What happens matters to neighbors because they will be impacted directly, he said.

Traffic can already be dangerous, and major development could exacerbate the issue, North said. Mount Sequoyah hosts musical performances, but for now neighbors can't hear the noise. Building an amplified music venue could change that, he said. Additionally, North said a significant amount of development could pose flooding hazards for homes at the bottom of the hill.

North said he understands Mount Sequoyah's need to stay financially stable, but the plan for now goes way beyond what is necessary. Neighbors want to see the group come up with a more specific plan that would not have developments popping up years from now that could disrupt lives, he said.

"I think everybody's very open-minded about this," North said. "I haven't talked to anyone who's said, 'We absolutely don't want a single blade of grass moved at the top of the mountain.'"