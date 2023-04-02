North Little Rock notebook

Annual Action Plan available to public

North Little Rock's proposed Annual Action Plan for two programs -- Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnerships (HOME) funding -- are available for the public to review and offer comment.

Members of the public can read the plan at this website -- www.nlr.ar.gov/communitydevelopment. Or they can view it in-person at the clerk's office at City Hall, 300 Main St., North Little Rock, or the city's Community Development agency at 500 W. 13th St. in North Little Rock.

The public comment period for the proposed Annual Action Plan will end on April 24. A public hearing will be held during the April 24 City Council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall. After the public hearing, the City Council will consider whether to adopt the plan.

The proposed 2023 Annual Action Plan includes annual goals and objectives for housing and community development, the projected use of 2023 program year funds, and the specific method for distributing CDBG and HOME funds, according to the Community Development Agency.

The plan serves as an application for funding under these HUD programs. The purpose of the public comment period and the public hearing is to receive comments from North Little Rock residents on the strategies and priorities outlined in the plan for addressing the needs of low- and moderate-income households and neighborhoods, the Community Development agency said.

Written comments may be sent to Bailey Noland, director of Community Development, at bnoland@nlr.ar.gov or 500 West 13th Street, North Little Rock. Citizens may also contact Noland at (501) 340-5342 (dial 711 for Arkansas Relay). Comments will be considered prior to the City Council's adoption of the plan. A summary of comments received will be attached to the plan prior to its submission to HUD.

Winrock plans to upgrade Hub

Winrock International will upgrade the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub's property to include new office space to accommodate both Winrock and Hub staff while enhancing program offerings and member services.

In 2021, Winrock and the Hub announced plans for a full merger, including expanded collaboration, renovation and upgrades of the Hub's property at 204 E. Fourth St. in North Little Rock. Plans include the addition of new office space to accommodate staff from Winrock's U.S. and international programs as well as existing Hub staff.

The transition will require the Hub's 22,000-square-foot facility in North Little Rock to undergo internal remodeling beginning in June. The Hub will reopen in November. The construction phase will not affect the Hub's work. Adult and youth education programming will still be available through the Hub's Mobile Makerspace program and through community partnerships.

The newly remodeled building will include the first Best Buy Teen Tech Center in Arkansas and the first solar canopy in downtown North Little Rock, which will bring solar energy to the Hub.

Program for kids with disabilities

Laman Library has announced a partnership with Special Olympics Arkansas to provide the Young Athletes program for children with intellectual disabilities ages 2-7.

The program focuses on developing essential mental and physical skills through fun and interactive play, with significant gains reported in motor skills and other areas of development.

As part of the Young Athletes program, Laman Library has received two specially designed kits -- foam balls, yarn balls, rubber spots, plastic cones, bean bags, scarves and reading materials for children and parents. The kits also feature a set of activity flashcards that can lead families through a day of play, with all activities accessible to both children with and without intellectual disabilities.

To give families a chance to try out the kits and learn more about the program, Laman Library will host a Showcase of Young Athlete Kits from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The kits will be on display. Families can participate in the provided activities while asking questions they might have about the program.

More information about the Young Athletes program is available at https://bit.ly/3nB8C4C. Questions about the Showcase of Young Athlete Kits or the program in general are available from Connor Brasher at connor.brasher@lamanlibrary.org.

More information about the program is available by contacting the North Little Rock Public Library System at (501) 758-1720 or going to the website www.NLRlibrary.org.